Jason Statham's most fun film in years, The Beekeeper, has proven just as popular with audiences on streaming as it did with critics and moviegoing audiences. After a packed 2023 where Statham appeared in major Hollywood blockbusters like Expend4bles, Fast X, and Meg 2: The Trench, which between them made around $1.13 billion worldwide, The Beekeeper quickly swarmed to a total of around $75 million globally after its January 12 release, eventually buzzing up to a total of $152.7 million. Now, with the movie on Prime Video for streaming, figures have revealed that The Beekeeper is actually the third most popular movie on Amazon for the year 2024 to date.

The Beekeeper stars Statham as Adam Clay, a covert agent in an underground group known as the Beekeepers. After experiencing the loss of a loved one, Clay heads out on a relentless mission for revenge against the vile criminals responsible for the incident that devastated both him and those close to him. The story and action sequences in The Beekeeper are quite similar to those of the John Wick series, which is also powered by a quest for revenge.

Statham's not the only one having a great time here, with Josh Hutcherson standing out as the punchable antagonist, bringing his own fanbase from The Hunger Games and the successful Five Nights at Freddy's (2023). Legendary actor Jeremy Irons, known for his roles in Watchmen, Justice League, and The Lion King, also brings an air of gravitas to a movie that almost doesn't need it. The cast is rounded out by Bobby Naderi, Minnie Driver, David Witts, Michael Epp, and Taylor James.

In his positive review, Collider’s Nate Richard wrote, “Jason Statham and David Ayer more than deliver on this action premise, making for one of the most wild mainstream action movies to hit the big screen in a while.”

What is Jason Statham Doing Next?

Although the future of Statham's Beekeeper franchise remains up in the air, the English action star has plenty of other work lined up. His most notable confirmed role is in the 2025 action-thriller Levon's Trade, where he will reunite with his Expendables co-star, Sylvester Stallone. Directed by David Ayer and written by Stallone, the movie will star Statham as a former Black Ops agent who is forced out of retirement when a close friend goes missing suddenly.

The Beekeeper is streaming now on Prime Video.

