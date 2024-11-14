The Italian Job, one of Jason Statham’s early iconic roles, is bidding farewell to Prime Video on November 30, and fans of the action star are bound to be disappointed. The 2003 heist classic brought together a powerhouse cast with Statham starring alongside Mark Wahlberg, Charlize Theron, and Edward Norton in a high-stakes tale of revenge, betrayal, and unforgettable Mini Cooper chases through the streets of Los Angeles. Statham, and a surprising amount of hair on his head, is a standout as usual as Handsome Rob, the smooth talking getaway driver for the gang. The movie is a remake of the classic 1969 British heist film of the same name. The original film starred Michael Caine as the charming and daring Charlie Croker, who leads a team of thieves in an elaborate plan to steal gold in Turin, Italy.

With Statham's huge fanbase, Prime Video might feel a slight hit but the good news for the Stathamites is that the star is still very busy with plenty other projects to enjoy, especially as he gears up for The Beekeeper 2 and the upcoming Levon’s Trade, plus if you're a Prime Video subscriber, The Beekeeper is still available on there.

Why Was 'The Italian Job' a Controversial Film?

The film is also infamous for Norton's involvement in the film. There was controversy over his part thanks to a long-standing contract dispute with Paramount. Norton had originally signed a three-film contract with the studio in the mid-1990s, which led to his breakout role in Primal Fear. However, as Norton’s career progressed, he became increasingly selective about his projects and wanted more and more creative control, but by the early 2000s, he had fulfilled only one film in the three-picture deal, leaving Paramount to enforce the remaining obligations.

When The Italian Job was in development, Paramount called in Norton to fulfill the contract, effectively forcing him into the role of the film’s villain, Steve Frazelli, despite his reluctance and disdain for the project. Norton reportedly expressed dissatisfaction with being pressured into the role and didn't promote the film enthusiastically, but his performance still received good reviews and you'd never know he didn't want to be there unless you read this beforehand.

So if you're curious to see Jason Statham in one of his breakout roles, Edward Norton hating every minute of his existence, and Mark Wahlberg being Mark Wahlberg, catch The Italian Job on Prime Video before the end of the month.

