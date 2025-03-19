A Jason Statham movie that grossed over $500 million at the global box office has become a streaming hit seven years later. Statham stars alongside Rainn Wilson (The Office) and Cliff Curtis (Avatar: The Way of Water) in The Meg, the 2018 sci-fi thriller following a rescue mission that’s terrorized by a gargantuan prehistoric shark. The Meg is streaming exclusively on Prime Video, and it has been one of the top movies on the platform for 28 days, sitting at #7 at the time of writing. The Meg was panned by both critics and audiences upon its release, earning a 47% score from critics and a 44% rating from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes, but that hasn’t stopped it from racking up views on Prime Video.

The Meg is based on the novel Meg by Steve Alten, with Dean Georgatis teaming with Jon and Erich Hoeber for the screenplay and Jon Turteltaub directing. The team of scribes for the sequel, Meg 2: The Trench, remained the same, but Turteltaub did not return to direct and was instead replaced by Ben Wheatley. The Meg director Jon Turteltaub made his directorial debut in 1989 on Think Big, the comedy starring Peter and David Paul, and he followed that up only two years later with Driving Me Crazy, another comedy starring Star Wars veteran Billy Dee Williams. Some of his most famous work came from teaming up with John Travolta in 1996 for Phenomenon, a sci-fi thriller that also features Forest Whitaker, and he directed Anthony Hopkins in Instinct, the 1999 psychological thriller that also stars the late Donald Sutherland.

