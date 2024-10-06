You know you've made it as an action star when you successfully headline your own franchise. Arnold Schwarzenegger is a major reason why The Terminator became a sci-fi staple, Wesley Snipes helped propel the comic book movie back into relevance with Blade, and Keanu Reeves gave his career a jumpstart with John Wick. In the case of Jason Statham, he owes his action-star bonafides to The Transporter franchise. The trilogy stars Statham as Frank Martin, a courier for the criminal underworld. He lives by three simple rules: never change a deal, no names, and never open the package. This simple code gets rather complicated in the first Transporter, when Frank learns that his latest package is actually a girl named Lai (Shu Qi). The success of The Transporter led to two more films, but Statham eventually wound up departing the franchise. What was the reason for this departure? The answer lies in a lopsided contract.

Jason Statham Left the Action Franchise Over a Contract Dispute

Though the first three Transporter movies weren't critical box office darlings, they were box office successes, as both Transporter 2 and Transporter 3 did very well in their theatrical runs. Given that kind of success, it only makes sense that EuropaCorp - the producer behind the Transporter franchise - would want to do more films. But according to Statham, Europa wanted him to sign before a script was written, and he explained to Vulture why that was a deal-breaker:

“You know what? It was obviously a great experience doing those films, and I would have loved to keep doing it. But they wanted me to sign on and do three more films without even seeing a script, and they offered me less money to do three than I’d get paid for one! So it was a business decision. I would have loved to have done it, but you can’t really sign on without doing a script, and to sign on for three of them? And to get paid a pittance? I just couldn’t see the value in that.”

Statham's comments highlighted a trend that other creatives have spoken about, especially as blockbuster filmmaking became more and more prevalent. Far too often, film stars will sign a contract locking them into a role before they see a script, which can lead to chaos or a perfect storm of creativity. But the combination of no script and significantly lower pay was a deal-breaker for Statham, and it isn't hard to see why. He was the major draw of the Transporter films; his snarky demeanor as Frank, combined with the intense action sequence, is what kept viewers coming back to the theater.

The Transporter Franchise Has Tried To Live on Without Jason Statham

With Statham's departure from the Transporter franchise, Europa decided to push the reboot button and cast Ed Skrein in a new film, The Transporter: Refueled. It failed to hit the same note as Statham's films, with critics finding the plot of Frank reuniting with his father (Ray Stevenson) to lack the intensity of previous films, although Skrein did get praise for his performance. Prior to the release of The Transport: Refueled, a Transporter television series was launched with Chris Vance stepping into Frank's signature suit. But massive creative turnover, including losing a pair of showrunners and being unavailable to watch on mainstream cable, meant that the show was short-lived. It was canceled in 2015, shortly before The Transporter: Refueled made its debut in theaters.

Another element that may have hampered efforts to keep the Transporter franchise going was the lack of involvement from Luc Besson and Robert Mark Kamen. Besson and Kamen wrote the script for all three of Statham's Transporter films, crafting his world and character; in fact, the work they did on this series bled over into their work on Taken. The Transporter: Refueled and Transporter series also lacked the directorial vision of Louis Leterrier, whose fast-paced style of directing helped shape the Transporter films as much as Besson and Kamen's scripts. While everyone involved, particularly Statham, has gone on to bigger and better projects, The Transporter losing its main star is a reminder of how franchises can be a double-edged sword, and how it's important to keep the people who make said franchise what it is around.

