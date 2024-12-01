Jason Statham is among the biggest and best action stars working today. The actor rose to prominence in the late '90s and achieved international fame in the 2000s, thanks to unique and wild action vehicles like Crank and The Transporter. Now ranking among this generation's most defining action men on the big screen, Statham's success continues today with prominent roles in major franchises like Fast & Furious and The Meg.

Although widely recognized for his gruff and stoic yet ultimately heroic characters, Statham is also remarkably good at playing villains. Unfortunately, Statham has only played five proper villains in his career, but they are among his most singular and impressive performances. This list will include every villainous performance by Jason Statham, ranking them by how well the actor does in the dastardly role and the film's overall quality and significance in the actor's resumé.

5 Tybalt

'Gnomeo & Juliet' (2011)

Jason Statham in an animated movie is already strange enough, so, of course, he's playing a villain — well, sort of. An adaptation of the classic William Shakespeare play Romeo and Juliet, the inventively named Gnomeo & Juliet translates the action from fourteen-century Verona to a garden in modern-day Stratford-upon-Avon. It follows two garden gnomes from warring families who fall in love.

Gnomeo & Juliet has a truly stacked cast — James McAvoy! Emily Blunt! Michael Caine! The late Maggie Smith! Statham lends his voice to Tybalt, Juliet's cousin and Gnomeo's nemesis based on the eponymous character from the play. Because this is an animated movie, Tybalt's antagonism is toned down, so, of course, he doesn't murder Benny (Matt Lucas), the film's equivalent of Mercutio, nor does Gnomeo murder him. Still, Statham brings enough cocky and unlikable energy to the role to qualify him as a villain, especially because Tybalt is a major antagonistic force in the film, acting like a bully towards Gnomeo and Benny.

4 Mr. B

'Turn It Up' (2000)

Turn It Up is among the most unlikely movies in Jason Statham's resumé. The plot concerns aspiring hip-hop singer Denzel, AKA Diamond (Pras), who attempts to make his dreams come true while trying to endure the crime-ridden streets he grew up in. Statham has a supporting role as Mr. B, a British drug dealer responsible for much of the unrest in Diamond's neighborhood.

Statham rejoices in the chance to do something different, bringing the same intimidating energy that would turn him into a superstar to a far more realistic role. Mr. B's role is somewhat limited but no less impactful in the story, and Statham really brings it when it comes to amping up the despicable qualities of this shady and elusive figure. With a bit more prominence in the plot, this villainous turn from the action star might rank higher. As an overall drama, Turn It Up isn't exactly groundbreaking, and the execution is quite amateurish, but a committed cast led by Fugees' founding member Pras makes for a compelling enough drama about stardom and the things one must sacrifice to achieve it.

3 Jasper Bagges

'13' (2010)

A remake of the Georgina-French movie 13 Tzameti, Géla Babluani's 13 stars an ensemble cast led by Sam Riley, including Ray Winstone, Oscar nominee Mickey Rourke, and Statham. The plot concerns Vince, a desperate and naive young man who assumes a dead man's identity to participate in a high-stakes game of Russian roulette. Statham plays Jasper Bagges, a wealthy British man who bets on one of the participants and later takes an interest in Vince.

Let's make something clear: 13 is a terrible movie, a truly misguided effort whose considerably talented cast can't quite elevate from the dirt. That doesn't stop them from trying, though, and almost everyone pulls their weight, especially Statham in one of his most sinister roles. Bagges is one of those roles with little to no characterization; what you see on screen is what you get, and Statham is a pro at those kinds of matter-of-fact parts. 13 is far from Jason Statham's best movies, but Jasper Bagges is among his most peculiar performances. Bagges isn't as over-the-top as some of Statham's other roles, but the actor still brings his distinctive flair to the role, resulting in a nasty piece of work that elevates the film's most mediocre moments.

2 Ethan Greer

'Cellular' (2004)

The 2004 action thriller Cellular stars a young Chris Evans as Ryan, an unassuming man whose life changes after receiving a call to his cellphone. The woman on the other line is science teacher Jessica Martin (Kim Basinger), who claims she is being held hostage by a group of armed men. As Ryan stays on the line, he becomes involved in a dangerous police conspiracy and is soon pursued by a group of dirty cops led by the ruthless Ethan Greer (Statham).

A gem of 2000s action, Cellular is among those noughties movies with premises that sound outright silly today. However, it is actually a very capable and engaging thriller that's further elevated by a group of solid performances from Evans, Oscar-winner Basinger, and Oscar nominee William H. Macy. Statham is a highlight of the film, devouring scenery left and right as the utterly despicable and truly detestable Greer. The actor is living for the role, clearly enjoying the chance to play such a vicious character. Statham has excellent chemistry with Evans, which, coupled with his expectedly great action sequences, make Cellular a worthy thriller and one of Statham's most underrated entries.

1 Deckard Shaw

'Furious 7' (2015)