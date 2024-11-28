William Goldman’s 1985 novel Heat had the makings of a gritty crime thriller for the big screen with its exploration of the moody life of a former mercenary-turned-bodyguard with a gambling addiction and a desire to flee Las Vegas. Goldman’s novel was adapted twice: The 1986 thriller of the same name starring Burt Reynolds under the direction of Dick Richards and the 2015 version, Wild Card, starring Jason Statham, from director Simon West.

Reynolds and Statham share something in common: both stars are world-renowned for their likable charm and ability to handle their own stunts. Yet, where Statham has enjoyed positive collaborations on his films, Reynolds’ bruised ego in the latter half of his career often led to high-profile embarrassments. Neither adaptation of the Goldman novel enjoyed box-office success. However, the Statham version would ultimately become the better take.

What Is William Goldman's 'Heat' About?

Reynolds' Heat and Statham's Wild Card are narrowed down to the Goldman book's highlights: The Vegas bodyguard Nick "The Mex" Escalante (renamed "Nick Wild" in the Statham version) gets hired by his prostitute friend Holly to get payback against young gangster Danny DeMarco and his thugs who viciously assaulted her. With special combat skills involving edged weapons, Nick succeeds in beating the thugs and allowing Holly to commit a cringe-worthy act on DeMarco's family jewels.

In the key subplots, Nick gets hired to toughen up a meek rich man, Cyrus, who becomes his unlikely companion. Additionally, Nick seeks to take his earnings from Holly's job to gamble at the blackjack table to raise enough money to flee to Venice. His luck runs out when he blows all the earnings on a single bet.

'Heat' Was Burt Reynolds' Failed Attempt At A Career Comeback

Image via New Century Vista Film Company

Reynolds saw the Goldman novel as an opportunity to resuscitate his fading movie star status. Recounting this period of his life in his memoir But Enough About Me, the megastar of the '70s had a string of box office disappointments by the early '80s and suffered a serious injury to his jaw on the set of City Heat co-starring Clint Eastwood. On paper, Nick's character had all the qualities that made Reynolds popular: Fully masculine, loyal to friends, and a spark in his eye when it came to the ladies.

Heat's production was troubled right from the start, beginning with director Robert Altman involved. According to Patrick McGilligan's book, Robert Altman: Jumping Off the Cliff - A Biography of the Great American Director, the acclaimed filmmaker behind M*A*S*H dropped out when Goldman refused to change the screenplay adaptation of his novel. Richards took over based on his past collaboration with producer Elliott Kasner on the adaptation of Raymond Chandler's Farewell, My Lovely. Reynolds reveals in his memoir that he did not get along with the new director, resulting in a physical altercation that led to a years-long lawsuit. Between Reynolds' fading star power and the behind-the-scenes creative issues, Heat was nowhere near the intense street-level thriller Goldman described in the novel.

Jason Statham's Brutality Is On Full Display In 'Wild Card'

Image via Lionsgate

When Wild Card was made decades later, the film was tailored to the British action star known for his proficient martial arts skills and charming wit. Yet, it went as far as faithfully adapting the original screenplay that Goldman wrote before it was altered in production. The story beats remained mostly the same as Heat but with one key difference: Statham is more believable as a prime badass in every scene than the aging, tired-looking Reynolds.

Unlike the Reynolds/Richards feud, Statham and West already had a positive working relationship with The Expendables 2 and The Mechanic. With both men having a depth of experience in action, the fight sequences have a greater intensity, closer to Statham’s Crank movies, than the ‘70s-looking approach that Heat took on. One clear-cut example is the scene of Nick using edged items against DeMarco’s thugs. Heat relies on slow-motion shots and quick cuts of Reynolds striking at the camera to hide his physical limitations with age. Wild Card’s version, however, goes even further in cranking the motion of the shots, similar to The Matrix’s bullet-time technique, for the audience to get the full effect of Nick’s brutality.

Another aspect of Wild Card that makes it a superior film to Heat is its supporting cast. Statham has been fortunate enough to surround himself with A-list stars, whether it is The Expendables, Parker, or The Beekeeper. The performances in Wild Card shine with high-caliber talents breathing life into Goldman’s street-level characters, including Michael Angarano as Cyrus and Milo Ventimiglia as DeMarco alongside Sofía Vergara, Jason Alexander, and Stanley Tucci. Heat enjoyed fine performances from Peter McNichol as Cyrus and Karen Young as Holly, but the rest of the cast appeared as if they were only there to collect a paycheck.

Wild Card did not do strong enough business in theaters to warrant a new franchise for Statham, as Heat failed to stop Reynolds’s box office slide. Yet, the differences in both films’ stars and the behind-the-scenes atmosphere made a huge difference in the overall quality. While Heat became an infamous chapter in Reynolds’ long career, Statham’s performance of Wild Card only added to his credibility as a legit modern-day action star.

Wild Card is available to stream on Prime Video in the U.S.

Watch on Prime