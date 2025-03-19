Jason Statham’s new movie, A Working Man, has received a new official poster ahead of its March 28 release date. After most recently featuring in The Beekeeper, Statham is set to reunite with director David Ayer for A Working Man, an upcoming conspiracy thriller following Levon Cade (Statham), a man who left behind his former profession to work in construction and be a better father. However, when a young girl vanishes, he’s pulled back into the life he once left behind. In addition to Statham in the lead role, A Working Man has also recruited Michael Peña and David Harbour to star alongside him, and action icon Sylvester Stallone penned the screenplay for the film. A Working Man will be released exclusively in theaters and not on streaming or digital until a later date.

Jason Statham and David Ayer’s last collaboration, The Beekeeper, was such a success that it warranted a sequel. However, it was announced several weeks ago that Ayer would not return to direct The Beekeeper 2, and would instead be replaced by Timo Tjahjanto, who will also direct Bob Odenkirk later this year in Nobody 2. Ayer recently spoke to Collider on the press circuit for A Working Man and cited his commitment to working on Heart of the Beast with Brad Pitt as a reason why he is unable to return and helm The Beekeeper 2. Both Heart of the Beast and The Beekeeper 2 are aiming to begin production in a few months, and while Ayer may be a touted action director, he is unfortunately not capable of being in two places at once.

Jason Statham Will Revisit His Most Iconic Role

Image via Amazon MGM

In 2023, Statham briefly reprised his role as Deckard Shaw in Fast X, the tenth installment in the Fast & Furious franchise, and he is expected to step into a much larger role in Fast X: Part Two, the final entry that will begin filming later this summer in Los Angeles, according to Vin Diesel. Statham is also attached to star in a potential sequel to Hobbs & Shaw 2, and although scribe Chris Morgan said last year that he was working on scripts for the film, there have been no concrete developments since. Statham has played Deckard Shaw five times since making his debut in 2013.

A Working Man hits theaters on March 28. Check out the new poster above and stay tuned to Collider for future updates and coverage of the film.