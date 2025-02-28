Jason Statham (The Beekeeper) has wandered into enemy territory in a new look at his upcoming film, A Working Man. The ass-kicking baddie is back in the latest production, which sees him re-teaming with his director pal, David Ayer. We should also mention that the screenplay was co-penned by both Ayer and the one and only Sylvester Stallone, so you know you’re going to get the goods when the movie punches its way into cinemas on March 28. This time around, Statham will be stepping into the role of Levon Cade — an ex-military man who has left the tangled world of black ops behind him to pick up a construction helmet and get to work using his hands. During his time with the crew, he grew close to his boss and his boss’s family, so when his boss’s daughter is abducted by human traffickers, Levon snaps into action, inadvertently uncovering an even darker conspiracy.

In the fresh look, we see Levon coming face-to-face with Dutch (Chidi Ajufo) in what appears to be the latter’s neon-lit hideout. Both are understandably untrusting of the other, with Dutch asking Levon to empty his pockets in the case that he might be hiding a badge. But Levon didn’t come here to be disrespected, and as the tunes of an Irish rock band begin to play in the background, Dutch’s men surround Levon, Dutch takes a shot of whiskey, and a fight scene commences. It’s really everything you’d expect from a Statham-led movie, as he cracks skulls left and right until he’s the last man standing, earning Dutch’s respect.

In addition to Statham and Ajufo, audiences who head out to theaters to catch the pulse-pounding action flick next month will also see a handful of performances from other familiar faces, including David Harbour (Stranger Things), Jason Flemyng (The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen), Merab Ninidze (The Courier), Cokey Falkow (Jurassic World: Dominion), Michael Peña (End of Watch) and Maximilian Osinski (The Walking Dead: World Beyond).

David Ayer and Jason Statham’s Latest Pairing

If ever there was a director and actor who wouldn’t shy away from an action flick, it would be Ayer and Statham. Both men have deep love for the genre, and have made it their bread and butter during their careers. So, it’s kind of shocking that their paths only recently crossed in the 2024 film, The Beekeeper. But, we’re happy to have them back together again in A Working Man, especially considering Ayer won’t return to the helm of the recently announced The Beekeeper 2.

For now, audiences will need to take what they can get from Ayer and Statham, and enjoy the latest sneak peek of A Working Man above before it arrives in cinemas on March 28.