This holiday season, Jason Statham is swapping his sleek cars and high-octane heists for a tank. Wargaming, the developer behind World of Tanks, has announced that the action icon is the official Ambassador for the game’s Holiday Ops 2025 event. Known for his roles in blockbusters like The Transporter, The Meg, and the Fast & Furious franchise, Statham is the perfect blend of humor, charisma and tough guy action for the event, which kicks off December 6 and runs through January 13, 2025.

The trailer features a shoot for a Christmas movie going wrong and Santa being hit in the face a lot, with Statham brushing off concerns that fans will question why Santa keeps turning into "a ripped Jason Statham". The Stath takes the crew through his (very explosive) vision of how he sees things going. The trailer, obviously, culminates in Statham riding a tank and blowing up Christmas presents in slow motion, which is as awesome as it sounds. Statham takes charge both on and off the battlefield, crafting a holiday movie that blends festive cheer with adrenaline-pumping action, and we're actually sad that the real movie isn't going to be made. At least, not yet.

Statham, who has been behind the controls of pretty much every vehicle, couldn't hide his excitement at taking part in the event:

“I have driven almost every type of vehicle in my career, but blasting around in a tank is the most exhilarating. That is why I’ve teamed up with Wargaming to be World of Tanks’ newest Holiday Ops Ambassador, and I’m more than up for the challenge. It’s a great opportunity to bring some festive fun and a bit of high-stakes action to players all over the world.”

What is Jason Statham Making Next?

Statham’s next project, Levon's Trade, is set to hit theaters on January 17, 2025. Directed by David Ayer and written by Sylvester Stallone, the film stars Statham as Levon Cade, a former black ops agent striving for a peaceful life with his daughter, only to be pulled back into action when a loved one goes missing. The cast also includes David Harbour, Michael Peña, and Jason Flemyng. Statham is also filming Mutiny with director Jean-François Richet, alongside Annabelle Wallis and Jason Wong. Production began in September. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on Jason Statham, and check out the World of Tanks: Holiday Ops event from December 6.