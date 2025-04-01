It’s safe to say that Jason Statham has punched, kicked, and grunted his way through plenty of movies, but In the Name of the King: A Dungeon Siege Tale might be one of his weirdest yet. In a nutshell, it’s a medieval fantasy film based on an unmemorable video game and directed by Uwe Boll—which explains a lot. Adding more to the bizarre setup, the film somehow stars Burt Reynolds and Ray Liotta, throwing them into unnatural territory. In terms of storyline, Statham plays a man named Farmer, who also happens to be a farmer. His dream life? He just wants to live out his day tending to his land, but those plans are thwarted when an army of beastly Krug warriors raids his village and destroys his family.

The revenge quest that follows leads him into a world of questionable CGI and sporadic performances that range from stiff to wildly unhinged. Furthermore, Liotta goes full cartoon villain as an evil sorcerer, Reynolds lends his usual poise to the part of the King, and Matthew Lillard puts the “act” in overacting. While it is easy to see why this was one of Statham’s lowest-rated films on Rotten Tomatoes, it’s hard to deny that there’s something oddly entertaining about watching a stacked cast struggle through the material. It may not be a great movie—or even a good one—but In the Name of the King is a clear example of when bad cinema becomes too good to look away from.

Only Jason Statham Could Turn a Simple Farmer Into an Action Star

Image Via 20th Century Studios

Not many action heroes could play a character called Farmer (who’s also a farmer) with a straight face. However, In the Name of the King once again proves that Jason Statham isn’t just any old actor. He plays the role of a lowly farmer whose life’s goal is to cultivate his land, love his family, and keep his nose clean. For a while, that’s his reality until trouble comes a-knocking. Not only is his village attacked, but his son is murdered and his wife is kidnapped. That marks a turning point for Farmer as he lays down his shovels and hoes for a sword and the role of a highly motivated rebel leader. Dare we say that somehow, this all works? Thanks to Statham’s signature intensity and raw physicality, he makes it easy to forget that his character’s defining trait when the film started was…well, farming.

The character obviously doesn’t spend as much time tilling the soil as he does slashing through an army of Krug warriors with martial arts moves that are glaringly out of place in a medieval fantasy movie. His plight makes it easy to root for him, nonetheless, and even with some of the most shallow lines known to man, his delivery somehow makes viewers believe that Farmer belongs in an epic war film rather than an over-the-top video game adaptation. With all this in mind, it’s safe to say that Statham’s performance is the glue holding this chaotic movie together. The plot is certainly all over the place; however, he commits to every moment, proving that even a character named “Farmer” can be a little less ridiculous than he sounds.

‘In the Name of the King’ Feels Like Burt Reynolds and Ray Liotta Received Conflicting Direction