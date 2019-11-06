Jason Sudeikis and Evangeline Lilly to Star in Thriller ‘Till Death’

0

SNL alumnus Jason Sudeikis and MCU heroine Evangeline Lilly have reportedly been cast in Aharon Keshales’ upcoming action thriller Till Death. Keshales was the co-director of the 2013 Israeli film Big Bad Wolves, an official selection of the Tribeca Film Festival dubbed “the best film of 2013” by Quentin Tarantino.

Till Death follows Jimmy, a convicted felon granted early parole after serving twelve years in prison for armed robbery. Jimmy reconnects with the love of his life, Annie, who has terminal cancer, and plans to use his newfound freedom to make sure her remaining days are the best she’s ever had. In typical crime thriller fashion, things don’t go as planned. Keshales described the film as “a love story that got stuck in a Sam Peckinpah action-thriller.” That comparison is honestly blowing my mind.

Keshales wrote the script with his Big Bad Wolves co-director Navot Papushado and Kai Mark. Till Death is slated to enter production in January of next year. Meanwhile, Keshales has another actioner currently in post-production – Gunpowder Milkshake, starring Karen Gillan, Lena Headey, and Michelle Yeoh. The guy is on a roll.

Till Death has assembled an interesting cast. Sudeikis is primarily known for his comedic work, but he’s been branching out lately with dramatic roles in genre films like Colossal, Kodachrome, and Driven. Lilly is a familiar face in action thrillers, and judging by her banter with Paul Rudd in Marvel’s Ant-Man films, we can expect some entertaining chemistry between her and comedy veteran Sudeikis.