Jason Sudeikis is already back to coaching ahead of Ted Lasso Season 3, as the actor is in the new Foo Fighters music video for “Love Dies Young.” The Emmy Award winner seemingly spoofs his own character in a video written and directed by Dave Grohl, in which Sudeikis plays a strangely intense swimming coach.

The video opens with a monologue from Sudeikis, in which he gives a pep talk to a team of synchronized swimmers. His delivery in the music video differs greatly from his Ted Lasso soccer coach’s style, as he is harsher, and tells convoluted stories about his father dying “right after I was conceived." Sudeikis also sports a European accent with an American flag jacket.

As the monologue ends, the team of swimmers is revealed to be the Foo Fighters themselves. Or at least, their faces digitally imposed onto a group of talented swimmers. There are some shots where it switches to the band, notably when one of the members begins drowning and has to be resuscitated.

RELATED: There Goes My Hero: Dave Grohl and Foo Fighters Are Making a Horror Movie About a Haunted House

Guitarist Pat Smear isn’t among the swimmers, but does appear in a disgustingly hilarious appearance as a janitor towards the end. Despite the water wrestling that breaks out between the band, the almost-drowning, and Sudeikis’ coach character dancing in front of the judges' table, the team is rewarded a perfect score in this synchronized whirlwind display.

While it may not have been the lovable soccer coach, it is entertaining to see Sudeikis dance around as he leads a team of grown men in flowery one-pieces. “Love Dies Young” is the fifth single off of the band’s new album "Medicine at Midnight," which is now available. Check out the video for "Love Dies Young" below.

Martin Scorsese's 'The Color of Money' Is the First (and Still Best) Legacy Sequel So Scorsese DID direct a superhero movie...?

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email