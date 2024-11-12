Jason Sudeikis is well aware that Ted Lasso’s third season wasn’t universally loved, and in typical Coach Lasso style, he’s fine with it. In Believe: The Untold Story Behind Ted Lasso, the Show That Kicked Its Way Into Our Hearts, a new oral history by Jeremy Egner, Sudeikis and co-creators dive into the divisive reactions surrounding the most recent season. Egner is quoted as saying that the season was criticised by “a small but hostile crowd of dissenters” for scattering the core cast into separate storylines, with some fans feeling that the story became “too diffuse and unfocused.”

Much of the criticism centered on Keeley (Juno Temple) and Nate’s (Nick Mohammed) arcs, which, for some, felt like detours from the heart of the show, but Sudeikis had no time for those criticisms, offering the alternate view that they clearly had lost track of what the show was about all along. Suidekis added that he felt some viewers simply weren’t interested in looking deeper into the characters’ journeys.

“Much like live theater, the show, especially Season 3, was asking the audience to be an active participant. Some people want to do that, some people don’t. Some people want to judge—they don’t want to be curious. I’ll never understand people who will go on talking about something so brazenly that they, in my opinion, clearly don’t understand. And God bless ’em for it; it’s not their fault. They don’t have imaginations and they’re not open to the experience of what it’s like to have one.”

Jason Sudeikis Believes The Characters of 'Ted Lasso' Are in Better Shape Now

Despite mixed reviews, Sudeikis firmly believes the characters were left in a better place than they began. “Everybody’s in better shape than when they started,” he says of their journeys by the end of Season 3. “Like a good Boy or Girl Scout at a campsite, we left it better than we found it. And if you don’t see that in that show, then I don’t know what show you’re watching.” To him, the growth in characters like Ted, Roy (Brett Goldstein), and Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham) speaks for itself.

As for what’s next, fans may not have seen the last of AFC Richmond. There are rumours about a potential fourth season swirling, with Warner Bros. Television reportedly picking up options on stars Waddingham, Goldstein, and Jeremy Swift who plays Leslie Higgins. While further negotiations are pending with Sudeikis, Temple and Brendan Hunt, who plays Coach Beard, the groundwork is there for a possible return, and just like Ted, when the news is there, we will be waiting with open arms, curious to see what's next.

Watch on Apple TV+