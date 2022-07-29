Director Jason Woliner’s upcoming series, which has yet to receive a title, has now added seven new members to its cast, according to an exclusive from Deadline. The series is expected to debut on Peacock in the near future.

Christopher Stanley, best known for playing as Henry Francis in the television series Mad Men, will be joining the cast of the series as a recurring role alongside W. Earl Brown, fresh off of his appearance as Taanti in The Book of Boba Fett, Josh Pais (The Dropout), and Irina Maleeva, who previously starred in The Merchant of Venice. James Remar (Yellowstone) will appear in the series as a guest starring role with Paul Ben-Victor, who recently appeared in Pam & Tommy, and Hilda Boulware (Modern Family).

The new additional members to the series will be joining the previously announced cast that includes Rosanna Arquette (Florida Man), Melinda McGraw, who also starred in Mad Men, Frank Grillo, best known for his role in Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Dennis Haysbert (Lucifer), and Dee Wallace (E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial). While the announcement didn't provide any details about the roles that the actors will be playing, it does show that production for the series is well underway.

Due to the mysterious nature of the show, the premises of the series and specific plot details also currently remain a mystery as the show is teased to be a unique production that will be both groundbreaking and bizarre, according to an earlier report. The show will be filmed similarly to Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, which Woliner previously directed. While audiences still know little about what the series will be about, but with the director's experience in directing other hit shows such as The Last Man on Earth, What We Do in the Shadows, and Nathan for You, his upcoming project could potentially be an interesting series to look out for when it eventually debuts on Peacock.

The untitled series will be produced by Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, who produced The Disaster Artist starring James Franco in 2017. Tyler Ben-Amotz also produces the series. Woliner will helm the series as well as executive produce. Rogen, Goldberg, James Weaver, and Loreli Alanis co-executive produce alongside Megan Ellison of Annapurna with Michael Sagol and Bert Hamelinck of Caviar.

The untitled series by Woliner has no release date set yet and will debut on Peacock. Check out the official trailer for Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, which Woliner directed, below: