Arrow Video is reaching for the stars with their latest release. Jason X, the futuristic tenth installment in the Friday the 13th franchise, is coming to 4K Blu-ray. The two-disc set will be released on May 20, 2025.

The set features a new 4K restoration of the film, and comes packed with special features, including an introduction from four-time Jason Voorhees portrayer Kane Hodder; a new interview with composer Harry Manfredini; archival interviews with writer Todd Farmer, actor Kristi Angus, and producer Sean S. Cunningham; two archival making-of documentaries, Outta Space: The Making of Jason X and By Any Means Necessary: The Making of Jason X, as well as a featurette on the history of the Jason character, The Many Lives of Jason Voorhees; and trailers, TV spots, stills, and behind-the-scenes footage. It will also include three audio commentaries: one with director Jim Isaac, writer Farmer and producer Noel Cunningham; one with Farmer and author Peter Bracke, and one with film historians Michael Felsher and Steve "Uncle Creepy" Barton. It will be packaged with a reversible fold-out poster with the film's original poster artwork and a newly commissioned piece by Gary Pullin, plus an illustrated collector's booklet featuring writing by Matt Donato and JA Kerswell. The set will retail for #35.00 USD, and can be preordered at ArrowVideo.com.

What Is 'Jason X' About?

Image via New Line Cinema

The tenth entry in the long-running horror franchise, Jason X opens in the early 21st century, where nigh-immortal serial killer Jason Voorhees (Hodder) is being studied in a research facility near Crystal Lake by scientists (including one played by horror maestro David Cronenberg). Naturally, Jason escapes, and ends up cryogenically frozen along with researcher Rowan (Lexa Doig, Andromeda). It then flashes forward to the future of 2455, where humanity has largely abandoned Earth for a new planet, Earth II. A crew of science students discover Jason and Rowan and thaw them out, and chaos, naturally, ensues. Luckily, the 25th century's weaponry proves more than Jason can handle, but before long, he gets upgraded into a cyborg killing machine, making him even deadlier than he was before. Can the survivors stop him before he starts a new reign of terror on Earth II?

Jason X was a financial disappointment for New Line Studios, and was Jason's final solo movie until 2009's Friday the 13th reboot, eight years later. It was also Hodder's last cinematic outing as Voorhees; he was replaced by the taller Ken Kirzinger for the 2003 monster mash Freddy vs. Jason. However, Hodder would play Jason again in 2017's Friday the 13th: The Game.

Arrow Video's 4K Blu-ray release of Jason X will be released on May 20, 2025. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.