Despite not having a new movie in the last 15 years and the Crystal Lake prequel series running into its own handful of problems, Friday the 13th has been receiving a lot of love lately. Not just because it's the spooky season either. Jason Voohees remains a pop culture icon with the famous slasher killer getting some new physical media editions along the way. Friday the 13th Part II was just a part of the Paramount Scares Volume 2 4K box set, while Arrow Video released the 2009 remake on 4K for the first time last month. Arrow isn’t stopping anytime soon, as it appears Jason X will be joining the boutique label’s expansive horror line up.

Via Fangoria, Jason X 4K advertisements are appearing in some copies of Michael Dougherty’s Trick ‘r Treat, which Arrow is releasing on 4K later this month. If that sounds familiar, that’s the exact same way we just found out its predecessor, Jason Goes to Hell: The Final Friday, was getting the 4K treatment. It appears that Arrow may be putting out all the non-Paramount Friday the 13th films on 4K. The only one they have left now is the slasher crossover Freddy vs. Jason. There are no further details about the release at this time or a release window, but it’s just exciting that Friday the 13th fans are one step closer to having all Jason’s camp misadventures on 4K. To date, if Paramount continues their release trend, they have six more films (Part III- Part VIII) to put on 4K.

What’s ‘Jason X’ About?

In a franchise that saw Jason Voorhees become a zombie, take a trip to New York City and fight a Carrie-like telekinetic teenager, Jason X remains Friday the 13th’s wildest swing. Mainly because it takes place in the future and in space. In the year 2455, the 2002 film sees Jason wake up after being cryogenically frozen. Even though it's a different century, Jason is still as bloodthirsty as ever and goes on another killing spree in the spaceship that’s transporting him. While it's arguably the worst film in the franchise, in the last two decades, Jason X has grown a rather large cult following. The most iconic moment of the film, the frozen head smash, is another reason why it's on most slasher fan’s rewatch list every Halloween. It’s better and more entertaining than Jason X’s 20% Rotten Tomatoes critic score gives it credit for.

Where Can You Stream ‘Jason X’?

Jason X is currently streaming on Sling TV, but it’s also available to rent on most major paid VOD services like Fandango at Home. While we wait for more information about Jason X’s 4K release, you can view the trailer below.