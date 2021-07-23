The director wants to lean into something a little grittier than his work on 'Jungle Cruise.'

Not much is known about Dwayne Johnson’s upcoming superhero film Black Adam but now, according to director Jaume Collet-Serra, we can be sure of one thing: it definitely won’t be pretty. In an interview with Variety, the director revealed that his DC Films project will lean less on Johnson’s famous charismatic side and more on the grittier end of things, not unlike that of classic Westerns and neo-noirs, like those made by Clint Eastwood in the 1970s.

After having collaborated on Disney’s soon-to-be-released Jungle Cruise, the adaptation of the classic Disney attraction, Johnson recruited Collet-Serra to direct Black Adam, which the director describes as the “most complex puzzle of [his] career," having not grown up around the comics the character originates from.

RELATED: 'Black Adam' Has Officially Wrapped Filming, Dwayne Johnson Reveals

Originally slated to appear in Shazam!, the ancient Egyptian antihero was deemed too powerful and star-worthy to be relegated to a supporting role — which is where Collet-Serra comes in, determined to flip the script on Johnson’s usual action-hero charisma:

“Having just done a romantic adventure comedy where he’s very light, I was really attracted to getting the dark version of Dwayne. Basically, turning him into Clint Eastwood in a Western. I was like, ‘You’re like the Dirty Harry of superheroes.' I didn’t have to convince people that I was right for this one in the same way that I did for ‘Jungle Cruise.’ It’s like things I’ve done with Liam [Neeson], that tough-guy antihero who has a heart. The world is not black and white. The world is in gray areas, so you need these people that are riding that gray area.”

Given the already dark (literally and figuratively) nature of DC’s films so far, a Dirty Harry-esque character shouldn’t be too much of a deviation from the studio’s formula. We already know from Shazam! that Black Adam was responsible for releasing the Seven Deadly Sins upon the Earth — perhaps the plot of the upcoming prequel? — so maybe a little bit of grime and grey area is for the best if Johnson is to join the league of famous antiheroes already adapted for the silver screen.

Black Adam also stars Noah Centineo, Pierce Brosnan, and Sarah Shahi, with a screenplay by Rory Haines, Sohrab Noshirvani, and Adam Sztykiel. It is produced by Johnson, Walter Hamada, Hiram and Dany Garcia, Scott Sheldon, and Beau Flynn. The film officially wrapped filming this month and is slated to arrive in theaters on July 29, 2022.

KEEP READING: 'Black Adam': New Set Photo From Dwayne Johnson Teases the "Enormous and Appropriate Destruction" of DC's Upcoming Antihero Movie

Share Share Tweet Email

Here's How to Watch the 'Matrix' Movies in Order (Chronologically and by Release Date) Let's take a tour through the dystopian beginnings of 2090, the machine-ruled world of 2199, and the Matrix-created illusion of 1999.

Read Next