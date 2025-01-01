Jaume Collet-Serra has established himself as a versatile filmmaker known for crafting suspenseful thrillers, inventive horror, and big-budget blockbusters. Born in Spain, Collet-Serra transitioned from directing commercials to helming Hollywood films, earning a reputation for his ability to elevate genre movies with stylish direction and taut storytelling. His filmography reflects a knack for delivering high-concept premises with mainstream appeal. With collaborations alongside stars like Liam Neeson and Dwayne Johnson, Collet-Serra has an enviable streak of success in any genre he tackles.

After a couple of stints helming big-budget studio movies, Collet-Serra is going back to his thriller roots. First with the recent Netflix hit Carry-On and next year with two thrillers, The Woman in the Yard and a remake of Cliffhangers. To celebrate his Taron Egerton-starrer hitting the Top 10 in numerous countries, this article will explore Jaume Collet-Serra’s filmography. From his gruesome debut in House of Wax to the high-stakes thrill of Non-Stop, each film offers a glimpse into his evolving style and storytelling prowess. He may not be a household name yet, but it seems likely that Collet-Serra is the man responsible for your favorite thriller.

11 'Jungle Cruise' (2021)

Starring Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, and Jack Whitehall

Based on a Disneyland ride, Jungle Cruise follows Dr. Lily Houghton (Emily Blunt), a fearless botanist, as she embarks on a perilous journey into the Amazon jungle. Her goal is to locate the fabled Tears of the Moon, a mythical tree with healing powers that could revolutionize medicine. To navigate the treacherous river, she hires Frank Wolff (Dwayne Johnson), a wisecracking, cynical skipper who operates a rickety boat. Along the way, they face numerous challenges, including deadly wildlife, supernatural forces, and a ruthless German aristocrat, Prince Joachim (Jesse Plemons), who is also after the tree for nefarious purposes.

Praised for its spirited performances and the chemistry between Blunt and Johnson, Jungle Cruise captured a sense of nostalgia and adventure like classic films. While entertaining, it was criticized for its predictable plot, reliance on CGI, and for failing to create a new swashbuckling adventure like Pirates of the Caribbean or Indiana Jones hits. Jungle Cruise was a modest success during the pandemic, but Collet-Serra's distinctive style was buried under the spectacle. Nevertheless, it proved that the director could work for a big-budget studio film and paved the way for his continued collaboration with Johnson.

10 'Goal II: Living the Dream' (2007)

Starring Kuno Becker, Alessandro Nivola, and Anna Friel

Before Ted Lasso introduced the sport to mainstream American audiences, the Goal movie series was one of the few about soccer, the most famous sport in the world. Goal II: Living the Dream continues the journey of Santiago Muñez (Kuno Becker), a talented soccer player who rises from humble beginnings to the global stage. After making his mark at Newcastle United, Santiago earns a high-profile transfer to the star-studded Real Madrid. Immersed in the glamorous world of football, he faces new challenges both on and off the pitch.

Critically, Goal II received mixed reviews, with criticism for the film’s narrative often veering too much into melodrama, lacking its predecessor's grounded emotions and appeal. However, the film became a cult favorite for soccer fans for its realistic depiction of the sport and insider access to prime Real Madrid's changing room, which included appearances by megastars David Beckham, Zinedine Zidane and Ronaldo. With a setting that moved from England to Spain, Goal II allowed Collet-Serra to capture the football craze of the country. It remains a unique, if somewhat forgettable, entry in his varied filmography.

9 'House of Wax' (2005)

Starring Elisha Cuthbert, Chad Michael Murray, and Paris Hilton

House of Wax follows a group of friends whose road trip takes a sinister turn when they become stranded near a seemingly abandoned small town. Among them are siblings Carly (Elisha Cuthbert) and Nick (Chad Michael Murray), who discover the town's eerie centerpiece: a wax museum where the figures appear disturbingly lifelike. As they look around, they uncover a horrifying secret—the sculptures are made of real people, encased in wax by a pair of deranged brothers. The cast also includes Supernatural's Jared Padalecki and Paris Hilton, who was at the height of her notorious fame.

Jaume Collet-Serra made a solid feature directorial debut with House of Wax, which was a decent box office performer despite mixed reviews. The movie boasts an unsettling atmosphere, gruesome set pieces, and a solid ensemble cast, with the practical effects and the grotesque wax museum setting adding an extra layer of creepiness. However, House of Wax is too formulaic and over-relies on horror clichés. Nevertheless, it possesses a charm that makes it highly rewatchable despite its mediocrity. House of Wax opened doors for Collet-Serra to work on subsequent mid-budget studio movies, particularly horror and thrillers.

8 'Black Adam' (2022)

Starring Dwayne Johnson, Pierce Brosnan, and Aldis Hodge

After a long development process, Dwayne Johnson stars as the titular Black Adam, a former slave from the ancient kingdom of Kahndaq bestowed with the powers of the gods. After being imprisoned for thousands of years for his destructive use of these powers, he is awakened in modern times to a world fraught with new conflicts. As Kahndaq faces oppression under a mercenary-led regime, Black Adam emerges as an anti-hero, brutally dismantling his enemies with unrelenting force. However, his actions attract the attention of the Justice Society of America.

Due to the unsteady DC landscape, Black Adam failed to fulfill its promise to reshape the DC Universe power hierarchy. The movie received mixed reviews, with criticism for its underdeveloped characters, uneven tone, and style over substance. Collet-Serra managed to insert some of his visual knacks amid the busy spectacle, with unique shots that make it stand out from the usual superhero fare, particularly in the fighting scenes. Despite teasing interesting elements, such as the JSA and the long-awaited return of Henry Cavill's Superman, the movie reached a dead end as the studio decided to reboot the DC Universe.

7 'The Commuter' (2018)

Starring Liam Neeson & Vera Farmiga

The Commuter follows Michael MacCauley (Liam Neeson), an ex-cop turned insurance salesman who takes the same commuter train every day. On an ordinary ride home, Michael is approached by a mysterious woman (Vera Farmiga), who offers him $100,000 in exchange for identifying a passenger. Initially skeptical, Michael is drawn into a deadly game when he discovers that refusing the task puts everyone on the train, including himself, in grave danger. The film also stars Florence Pugh, Patrick Wilson, and Better Call Saul's Jonathan Banks.

The Commuter marks Collet-Serra and Neeson's fourth and most recent collaboration. The implausible plot is not a problem for viewers who love small-scale thrillers, especially since the film boasts the Collet-Serra winning formula: fast-paced thrills in a claustrophobic setting and Neeson’s reliable action-hero performance. Many dismissed it simply as Non-Stop on a train, but this is where Collet-Serra thrived the most. With its confined setting, the director escalates the tension, keeping audiences engaged with every plot development. Against a modest budget, The Commuter managed to gross a respectable $100 million worldwide.

6 'Run All Night' (2015)

Starring Liam Neeson and Ed Harris

Run All Night centers on Jimmy Conlon (Liam Neeson), a washed-up hitman estranged from his son, Mike (Joel Kinnaman). Jimmy’s life takes a dangerous turn when his former boss and lifelong friend, mobster Shawn Maguire (Ed Harris), seeks vengeance after Jimmy kills Shawn’s son to protect Mike. With both father and son marked for death, Jimmy must use his old skills to keep them alive for one perilous night while evading Shawn’s relentless pursuit.

Run All Night is the most traditional out of all of Collet-Serra and Neeson's collaborations, prioritizing character-driven drama above the usual suspense. The actors' performances were praised, especially for their nuanced portrayal and complex relationships. Critics appreciated the movie's grounded approach, with Collet-Serra providing well-shot action scenes and imbuing some visual experiments in the movie's scene transitions. The result is a good modern gangster drama-thriller destined to be a classic and played endlessly on streaming and TV.