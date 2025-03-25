Javier Bardem's profile truly blew up after his appearance in No Country For Old Men, winning an Oscar for playing one of the most ruthlessly cold-hearted killers in cinema history. For many people, Anton Chigurgh was their proper introduction to Bardem and his genteel machismo made him such a perfect instrument of controlled terror in human form. Except, he technically was already introduced to Hollywood years prior in Before Night Falls, his first English-language film. To add irony to injury, he got his first Oscar nomination for Best Actor for playing a real-life artist who was vastly more passionate and ribald than the likes of Chigurgh.

What Is 'Before Night Falls' About?

Before Night Falls is a biopic about renowned Cuban poet and novelist Reinaldo Arenas (Bardem), who gained notoriety for how he used his writings to protest against Fidel Castro's regime and openly discuss his gay lifestyle. Growing up with a single mom and routinely abused by the male figures in his life whenever he expressed sensitivity, Arenas found beauty in the destructive and rejuvenating power of nature and the socially progressive promise of Castro's initial rebellion. By college age, after placing second in a writing contest, he crosses paths with the right people who encourage him to refine his talents, and he eventually gets his first book published. With newfound fame comes both an increase in his social circle and in attention from the authoritarian government, who repeatedly imprisons him in an attempt to silence his dissent. From a distance, this is the stuff of standard "tortured artist" fare, the rise and fall of a persecuted artist ahead of their time, but that does a disservice to how director Julian Schnabel's inquisitive touch explores Reinaldo's perspective.

‘Before Night Falls’ Is Enhanced by Julian Schnabel’s Poetic Direction

Schnabel has a track record of being one of the few directors who can effectively use cinematic techniques to have us experience an artist's art rather than "explaining" it to us. Films like Basquiat and At Eternity's Gate were successful due to how they sidestepped intellectual analysis in favor of shaping their aesthetics around the subjective visions of Jean-Michel Basquiat and Vincent van Gogh, respectively. Before Night Falls embraces an episodic story structure that gives a broad overview of the pivotal moments of Arenas' life, but trades plot momentum for stringing together visual verses that highlight the core elements that made up his personality and drive.

In shooting everything with a lens that captures the Earthly tones and grainy ruggedness of Arenas' environments, we see all the poetry that Arenas observes in the natural world around him, even when in the pits of a disgusting jail cell. Everywhere Arenas goes, no matter how dire his life circumstances, we see the artistic potential in a torrential downpour of rain, a hot-air balloon being let go, dancers flaunting themselves in spite of the threat of a surprise law enforcement crackdown. We only get this charge because of how we're tied to Arenas' perspective, brought to life magnetically by Javier Bardem.

Javier Bardem Steals the Show From Bigger Names In the Cast