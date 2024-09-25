It goes without saying that Javier Bardem is one of the best movie stars working today, as ever since his breakthrough performance in Before Night Falls, the Spanish actor has made a name for himself with his immersive techniques to get into characters. Although Bardem is a very versatile actor who is capable of playing many different types of characters, he’s been particularly acclaimed in recent years for his roles as some of the most ruthless villains in recent memory. Bardem won an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his performance as Anton Chigurh in the Best Picture winner No Country For Old Men, became one of the best James Bond villains ever in Skyfall, and even got to play a toxic womanizer in Vicky Cristina Barcelona. While it is always fun to see him chew the scenery and lean into his vindictive side, Bardem gave his most unfiltered and devastating performance in Alejandro González Iñárritu’s 2010 drama Biutiful.

It speaks to Bardem’s integrity as an actor that he was willing to take on a project as challenging as Biutiful when he was arguably reaching the peak of his career. No Country For Old Men was such a box office success that Bardem could seemingly pick any role he wanted, and anyone who saw 21 Grams or Babel knew that Iñárritu’s films were often tough, devastating dramas that forced their stars to dig into their insecurities. Biutiful is not so much an epic as it is a reckoning; Bardem’s Oscar-nominated performance in Biutiful speaks to existentialist themes about assessing the merits of one’s legacy.

What Is ‘Biutiful’ About?

Biutiful follows Bardem's Uxbal, a career criminal, who lives in an impoverished community in Barcelona as he learns that he has prostate cancer, and may have only a few months to live. Uxbal is faced with the initial stages of shock and denial, but then immediately starts turning his attention to how he will provide for his two young children, Ana (Hanaa Bouchaib) and Mateo (Guillermo Estrella), as their mother Marambra (Maricel Álvarez) is bipolar and deals with serious addiction issues. Uxbal recognizes that he must act quickly in order to ensure that his children have something to remember him by. However, his attempts to pool his money by taking on various criminal assignments only ends up putting him and his family in more danger.

Biutiful treads an interesting path as it implies that Uxbal’s attempts to survive are an act of selflessness; at one point, Uxbal even admits that death would have come as a relief to him considering all the hardship he has to do on a daily basis. However, Uxbal also recognizes that if his life were to end abruptly, much of it would have been spent in a life of crime that only worsened the world. Bardem shows the strength of Uxbal’s spirit as he tries to desperately make amends in the few months that he has left. While his approach is undeniably taken with the utmost seriousness, Bardem is also able to show a gentle side during the scenes in which Uxbal interacts with his children and tries to avoid discussing the reality of the situation. Biutiful is often at its best when it creates these “slice of life” moments in which Bardem is able to construct a powerful paternal figure.

‘Biutiful’ Is an Existentialist Tragedy

The empathy that Bardem generates for Uxbal helps add additional stakes to Biutiful that stretch beyond the inevitability of death. In his attempts to secure a future for his children after his terminal cancer diagnosis, Uxbal exploits the labor of a group of undocumented Chinese immigrants, who are inadvertently put in danger as a result. Aware of the consequences of his actions, he struggles to protect them and make amends for his actions. Bardem’s performance is extraordinary because there is no moment in which the physical limitations that Uxbal faces as the result of his diagnosis are not felt. However, it’s evident by the remorse that he feels that the thought of being remembered as a selfish coward is even more terrifying to him. Uxbal doesn’t just want to leave behind his children the opportunity to succeed where he could not; he wants to give them the memory of a father who set an example of what good citizenship and common decency could look like.

Bardem brings such emotional authenticity to Biutiful that it isn’t distracting when the film heads into more existentialist territory. As was the case with 21 Grams and Babel, Biutiful incorporates religious themes at times, with several direct allusions to the Christian faith that are brought to life thanks to Iñárritu’s impressive visuals. There was the risk that making this type of bold creative choice could have been distracting, as it makes Uxbal’s experience feel much less universal. However, Bardem makes it very clear that this is just how Uxbal chooses to interpret what is happening to him. He’s not looking for God as much as he is looking for anything that will give him a reason to keep moving forward. Biutiful is very tough to watch at times because of its brutality, but at its core, it is a film that is about the importance of hope.

Why Is Alejandro González Iñárritu Considered Divisive?

Although Biutiful ended up receiving Oscar nominations for Best Actor and Best International Feature Film, Iñárritu is a filmmaker who has grown very divisive among film fans. While some saw the visual inventiveness of Birdman (or the Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance) and The Revenant as signs that he truly cared about pushing the medium forward, others saw Iñárritu as an artist who cared more about style over substance. Reactions to his films may be divided, but Biutiful is potentially Iñárritu’s most accessible film to date due to the powerful paternal themes that Bardem brings to life in one of the best performances of his career.

