The biggest star from No Country for Old Men who actually took home an Oscar for his performance and the one who broke the internet with a famous meme earlier this year has officially announced his next project. At the San Sebastián Film Festival, Javier Bardem announced that he will star in El ser querido, an upcoming film from Spanish filmmaker Rodrigo Sorogoyen. Sorogoyen most recently directed The Beasts, the 2022 drama thriller which can be streamed on Mubi or rented on Prime Video. The film follows an acclaimed film director (Bardem) who teams up with his daughter, a failed actress, to shoot a film together after the two haven't spoken in years. The tension on set forces them to overcome a difficult past that neither of them wants to confront.

Bardem most recently starred as Stilgar in Dune: Part Two, the sequel from Denis Villeneuve that turned him into an overnight sensation thanks to the "Lisan al Gaib" meme. Bardem also starred as King Triton in 2023's live-action The Little Mermaid, which grossed more than $565 million worldwide. Bardem also starred in the Prime Video original series, Being the Ricardos, and played the role of Leo alongside Elle Fanning and Salma Hayek in The Roads Not Taken, the 2020 drama that is currently streaming on Max. He also played Paco alongside Penélope Cruz in Everybody Knows just a few years after teaming up with Cruz again and portraying the legendary drug kingpin Pablo Escobar in Loving Pablo, the 2017 true crime drama detailing the life of a journalist who fell in love with Escobar.

Bardem Is a Must-Watch in ‘No Country for Old Men’

Javier Bardem landed his first Oscar nomination in 2001 for his work in Before Night Falls, but it was several years later that he put together his career-best performance that won him his first (and thus far, only) Academy Award. Bardem stars as Anton Chigurh in No Country for Old Men, a contemporary western that sees him step into the role of a serial killer who also has an eerie calmness lurking beneath his deviant and twisted nature. In addition to Bardem, No Country for Old Men also features Tommy Lee Jones and Josh Brolin, with the Coen Brothers writing and directing the film.

El ser querido does not yet have an official release date. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and watch Bardem's Oscar-winning performance in No Country for Old Men, now streaming on Paramount+.

