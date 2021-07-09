Javier Bardem has been cast in Sony Pictures’ live-action hybrid film Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile according to Deadline. While the Oscar-winner is better known for his roles in films like No Country for Old Men and Skyfall, Bardem is no stranger to family-friendly films. He played the villainous Captain Salazar in Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales and is set to play King Triton in Disney’s upcoming The Little Mermaid adaptation.

Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile tells the story of the titular character Lyle, who happens to be a crocodile that is living with the Primm family in New York City on East 88th Street. The family found him in their bathtub when they first moved into the Victorian brownstone and, instead of being horrified, Lyle becomes a cherished part of the family. He even goes to the store with Mrs. Primm and helps with chores around the house. Unfortunately, their next-door neighbor, Mr. Grumps, and his cat Loretta, see Lyle as a nuisance and have him hauled away to the zoo. Through a series of events, Lyle eventually proves that he is more than just a crocodile — he’s a hero.

Sources also told Deadline that Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, best known for their work on La La Land and the upcoming Dear Evan Hansen movie, are set to write original songs for the film. Will Speck and Josh Gordon will direct Will Davies’ adaptation of Bernard Waber’s best-selling children’s book that was first published in 1965.

This is not the first time Waber’s whimsical children’s tale has been made into a musical. In 1987, HBO adapted the book into a 25-minute animated musical, Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile: The Musical, which is currently available on HBO Max.

In addition to directing, Speck and Gordon are producing Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile alongside Hutch Parker. Pask and Paul are also executive producing with Dan Wilson for Hutch Parker Entertainment and Kevin K. Vafi for Speck & Gordon. The film is slated to release on July 22, 2022.

