Jaiver Bardem has easily proven himself to be one of the most prolific and iconic actors of the 21st century, with a multitude of iconic and legendary performances under his belt. The Spanish actor had a multitude of highs throughout his career, ranging from somber and powerful indie films to the biggest blockbuster franchises of all time. Especially in recent years with his roles in films like The Little Mermaid and Being the Ricardos, there's certainly no shortage of exceptional performances from the actor.

The award-winning actor only continues to claim his stake as one of the most recognizable and successful Spanish actors of all time, paving the way for many more talented actors to follow in his suit. His biggest and most acclaimed performances and films have been touted as some of the greatest films of all time, with his career only continuing to grow in magnitude and strength year after year with each new brilliant performance.

10 'Live Flesh' (1997)

Director: Pedro Almodóvar

One of many masterful erotic thrillers from Spanish director Pedro Almodovar, Life Flesh follows the story of Victor, a man who has been incarcerated after a misunderstanding with couple Elena and David. With four years having passed and Victor now having been released from prison, he becomes determined to get revenge upon the couple and force himself into their lives for good. However, his plan is far from as simple as an act of violent revenge, as it soon devolves into a dangerous spiral of lies, deceit, and love.

Bardem plays the role of David in the film, the male in the couple who caused Victor's arrest, as well as having been directly affected after he is accidentally shot by Victor before the arrest. David however, manages to make the best out of his situation, becoming an all-star Paralympics player and continuing to have a loving relationship with Elena. However, after a confrontation with Victor, he soon gets wrapped up in the web of chaos after attempting to learn what Victor's dangerous plan of revenge could possibly be. As one of Bardem's earliest acting roles, it still goes to prove just how strong of an actor he is, even during the humble beginnings of his career.

9 'mother!' (2017)

Director: Darren Aronofsky

Image via Paramount Pictures

mother! is a highly abstract and symbolic dramatic horror film that follows a couple's slowly dwindling relationship as continuously finds itself being tested. While the couple has had their increasing differences and arguments, it all comes to a head when an increasing number of uninvited guests suddenly begin arriving in massive groups to their home, completely disrupting their quiet and unassuming home life.

mother! has made a name for itself for just how chaotic and confusing of a viewing experience it can be, an aspect that can equally be seen as a positive and a negative, and one that Bardem is able to add into perfectly. Bardem plays the role of "Him" in the film, the leading male figure of the film, and the significant other to the lead character, Mother (played by Jennifer Lawrence). Bardem's performance is filled with symbolic resonance and importance to the overall themes of the film, acting as the struggling writer and seemingly uncaring about the surrounding chaos.

8 'Collateral' (2004)

Director: Michael Mann

One of the most defining and iconic films from director Michael Mann, Collateral follows the story of cab driver Max (Jamie Foxx), who on what was originally just an everyday night shift soon takes a turn when he meets Vincent (Tom Cruise). Vincent offers Max $600 to simply drive him around the city, yet this initially lucrative deal for money soon takes a dangerous turn when Max realizes that Vincent is a hired assassin looking to do work for a dangerous drug lord across the city.

Bardem plays the role of Felix Reyes-Torrena in the film, the notorious drug lord who initially hired Vincent to take out a number of special targets. In a film that is so greatly defined by an unexpected villainous performance from Cruise, Bardem is able to up the ante and stay at a similar level of tension and rage that is required of a dangerous drug lord villain. While not having as much screen time as other characters, Bardem makes the most out of every scene that he's in, helping weave together the greater picture and experience that is Collateral.

7 'The Sea Inside' (2004)

Director: Alejandro Amenábar

Image via Warner Sogefilms

The Sea Inside is a tragic and powerful drama that follows the real-life story of Ramon Sampedro, a quadriplegic man who fought a 28-year campaign to win the right to end his own life with assisted suicide. The film explores not only his mental anguish during this difficult time, but his growing relationships with lawyer Julia, who supports his cause, and Rosa, a local woman who is attempting to convince him to keep living his life.

Bardem plays the role of Ramon in the film, in what could easily be considered one of the most difficult yet emotionally exhausting performances in his entire filmography. Ramon's story is already one that is incredibly difficult and dependent on a core performance to work well, and Bardem's brilliant and respectful portrayal of a man in his final hours is beautiful and poignant in execution. The film is easily one of the most underrated films that Bardem has been a part of, as well as featuring some of his best work as an actor.

The Sea Inside Release Date September 3, 2004 Director Alejandro Amenábar Cast Javier Bardem , Belén Rueda , Lola Dueñas , Mabel Rivera , Celso Bugallo , Clara Segura Runtime 125

6 'Dune' (2021)

Director: Denis Villeneuve

Image via Warner Bros

One of the most critically acclaimed and beloved science fiction movies of the 2020s so far, Dune follows the story of Paul Atredies, the young gifted son of the Atredies family, who has recently been given control over the planet Arrakis. While there, his family is tasked with scouring and mining for a much sought-after commodity of the planet, a powerful drug known as Spice. However, the battle for control of the planet is fierce, as the family is forced to go head-to-head with the dastardly Harkonnen family.

Bardem plays the role of Stilgar in the film, a leader of the Fremen race of people who live on Arrakis and have learned to thrive under the harsh deserts ever demanding qualities. While Bardem doesn't become a major player in the story until the final acts of the film, he makes a great impact as one of the most knowledgable Fremen in the film, and a rootable and underdog hero among a cast of heartless nobles. The only thing holding Bardem back in this role is the original Dune's role as only the first half of the story, setting up the pieces for an even greater outing to come.

5 'Biutiful' (2010)

Director: Alejandro González Iñárritu

From Alejandro González Iñárritu, the masterful director of Birdman and The Revenant, Biutiful follows the story of Uxbal, a criminal and father who is dealing with great deals of pain and suffering thanks to the ramifications of being diagnosed with prostate cancer. In the short amount of time that he has left in his life, he does all that he can to tie up all his loose ends, make sure that his children will succeed and thrive after his death, as well as make things right with those he wronged.

Bardem plays the leading role of Uxbal in the film, in what is easily the most emotionally heartbreaking and deeply resonating performance of his career. Bardem effectively taps into the harsh and painful past of his character in combination with hope and striving to make things better to create one of his greatest leading performances. He was even nominated for an Academy Award for Best Actor for his role in the film, a rarity for foreign language films, although he would end up losing to Colin Firth in The King's Speech.

Biutiful Release Date October 20, 2010 Director Alejandro González Iñárritu Cast Javier Bardem , Maricel Álvarez , Hanaa Bouchaib , Guillermo Estrella , Eduard Fernández , Cheikh Ndiaye Runtime 148

4 'Before Night Falls' (2000)

Director: Julian Schnabel

Before Night Falls is a powerful dramatic biopic that spans multiple decades in telling the real-life story of Reinaldo Arenas, a famed Cuban poet and novelist who was vilified for his homosexuality. The film follows his difficulties exploring and coming to terms with his sexuality in a country whose leadership deems it immoral, although he finds solace and friendship with other gay men, such as Pepe Malas and Tomas Diego.

Before Night Falls is the film that placed Javier Bardem on the radar of numerous American film fans, with his dynamic and powerful performance of a man struggling yet finding the hope to persevere. Bardem's portrayal of Reinaldo Arenas is filled not only with respect and care for the man and his story, but does justice to all those who have felt persecuted and obstructed by society's limits on one's own life. His breathtaking performance earned Bardem his first Academy Award nomination, though he would lose out to Russell Crowe in Gladiator.

3 'Dune: Part Two' (2024)

Director: Denis Villeneuve

Image via Warner Bros.

Following up on 2021's Dune, Dune: Part Two takes place immediately after the events of the first film, seeing Paul and his mother acclimating themselves into Fremen culture after the attack and fall of their home on Arrakis. As Paul begins to learn more and more about how to thrive on the harsh sands of the planet, he begins planning a method of revenge against the Harkonnen family, in the process freeing the Fremen people and their planet. However, the illustrious aura of power terrifies Paul, as he worries about the possible consequences if he were to attain too much power.

Bardem reprises his role as Stilgar in the film, although with much more importance and agency placed upon his character than in the previous film. Stilgar acts much more as a direct mentor and growing friendship with Paul, as his strengths and natural abilities to survive under Arrakis start to have him believe that Paul may be the legendary prophet that their people have been waiting all their lives for. His character is a valuable facet to the overall story of not just the individual film, but all of Dune itself, and Bardem brings the character to life in such an effective and groundbreaking way.

2 'Skyfall' (2012)

Director: Sam Mendes

Image via MGM

The definitive and most beloved entry in the modern James Bond films, Skyfall sees Bond following the consequences of a failure in his latest mission, with agents around the world being exposed and vulnerable to attacks. In the process of having to move MI6 and place everyone in hiding, Bond is forced into the shadows, aided by only a singular field agent, in order to track down the mysterious Silva.

Bardem plays the role of Silva in Skyfall, considered to be one of the strongest and most iconic villains that the franchise has ever seen. Bardem leans into his highly intimidating and villainous side in such a perfect methodology in Skyfall, acting as the defacto example of how to do a Bond villain justice, balancing intimidation, electric screen presence, and a deep connection to Bond himself. While the future of James Bond as a franchise is still up in the air, there is no doubt that the powerful performance of Bardem will leave a considerable impact on how to approach their villains going forward.

1 'No Country for Old Men' (2007)

Director: Joel Coen, Ethan Coen

One of the most beloved and critically acclaimed films of the 21st century, No Country for Old Men follows Llewelyn Moss, a man who stumbles upon a collection of dead bodies, $2 million, and a hoard of heroin out in the middle of nowhere in the harsh deserts of Texas. However, the dangerous killer known as Anton Shigurh is traveling the countryside in search of Moss's findings, with local sheriff Ed Tom Bell in hot pursuit of the killer.

No Country for Old Men has surmounted a powerful legacy as one of the greatest films of all time ever since its release, thanks greatly in part to Bardem's brilliant performance as Anton Shigurh. His performance elevates and brings the psychopathic character to life to create one of the greatest villains in cinematic history, combining his methodical nature and cold demeanor to create an intimidating tour de force. The performance was so great that it earned Bardem his first and so far only Academy Award win for Best Supporting Actor.

