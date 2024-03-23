The Big Picture Bond movies are known for campiness, but Skyfall stands out by marrying silliness with genuine tension and well-crafted action sequences.

Javier Bardem's Silva is a standout Bond villain, bringing a new level of emotional depth and theatrical relish to the character in Skyfall.

Skyfall taps into Bond's vulnerability by delving into his backstory, portraying him as a dinosaur out of touch with his purpose, and highlighting his complicated relationship with M.

If there's one quality that the James Bond series has always been good for, it's camp. Even if it wasn't always intentional, the series has had a healthy dose of sincere absurdity, whether it's the overt machismo of the Sean Connery era or the smoothly streamlined blockbusters of the Pierce Brosnan age. There's something inherently silly about the premise of Bond, and the best films know how to properly intertwine that silliness within actual stakes and well-crafted action sequences. The downside to this is that the silliness can often undermine any sense of real tension, particularly when it comes to the villains. Bond villains might be memorable, with their monologues and penchant for world domination, but they are hardly ever what one would call "scary." So consider how scandalous it felt when Javier Bardem blessed us with Silva, the villain from Danny Boyle's Skyfall, and became not only one of the best Bond villains ever, but also a perfect display of the power that comes when horror is laced with camp.

Skyfall

James Bond's loyalty to M is tested when her past comes back to haunt her. When MI6 comes under attack, 007 must track down and destroy the threat, no matter how personal the cost. Release Date October 25, 2012 Director Sam Mendes Cast Ralph Fiennes , Naomie Harris , Berenice Marlohe Daniel Craig , judi dench , Javier Bardem Runtime 143 Main Genre Action

'Skyfall' Finally Gave Bond a Family Backstory

Skyfall was released in 2012, which was the 50th anniversary of the Bond movie franchise's existence, and the film feels like both a celebration and a self-reflexive critique of what it stands for. The plot involves a former MI6 agent named Silva (Bardem) trying to destroy the organization as revenge against M (Judi Dench) for her alleged abandonment of him, and it's up to Bond (Daniel Craig) to find Silva and save the integrity of the organization that he's devoted his life to. With how often the film drapes MI6 and M in the British flag and discussions on the usefulness and relevance of such an ancient institution, it's abundantly clear that this film treats them as a metaphor for the royal British Empire and how much sway they still hold in the modern world.

By extension, Bond is portrayed here as a dinosaur who's seemingly out-of-touch with his sense of purpose and doesn't have his A-game like he used to, still shaken from the trauma of losing his one true love, Vesper (Eva Green), in Casino Royale. To underline his increasingly vulnerable position, the film did something no Bond film had done before at that time: delve into his childhood, officially giving him a backstory that he'd never had in any previous film. Tapping into his complicated sense of connection to others, Skyfall underlines the fraught mother-and-son dynamic that Bond and M have, framing her as the mother figure he didn't realize had been molding him. It's a shame it took a very bad (adopted) brother to make him appreciate what he had.

Javier Bardem's Silva Is the Ultimate Brother From Hell

Your browser does not support the video tag.

If we disregard the body count he left in his wake, Silva may have had a point about M. She did objectively leave him for dead in the hands of the Chinese government, who then tortured him so badly that he tried to kill himself with a cyanide pill, only for said cyanide pill to just severely disfigure him. Is that all directly her fault? Well, no, but she did put him in a position that would destroy him, all for the sake of saving face, and he knows that she knows that. It gives Silva a veneer of righteous anger, which is an angle that many Bond villains have tried using, but not to the same effect. Silva's laser focus on destroying MI6, a target with sentimental value to him, already makes him leagues more empathetic than the legions of former baddies who just wanted money or world domination/destruction. Silva is the logical conclusion of the child who felt spurned by the mother for clearly preferring his "brother," and it's that emotional makeup that makes him sell a line with such twisted pathos as "Mommy was very bad."

That line serves as the capper for an incredible introduction scene that shows you everything you need to understand why Bardem's performance is so revelatory. With the slipperiness of a snake and the purr of an alleycat, Silva monologues a story about rats being trained to devour each other until there are only two survivors, with Silva drawing a line to his and Bond's relationship to M. Everything about Bardem is perfectly manicured and imbued with a dangerously erotic aura, injecting an overtly queer undertone and turning a standard Bond scenario into a cocktail of Freudian psychology and handling of subterranean innuendo that would have made Douglas Sirk swoon.

Related The Hilarious Way James Bond Got His Name James Bond author Ian Fleming got 007's iconic name from an unexpected source.

There have been scenes of Bond having passionate sex with women that don't come close to the heat of Silva lightly tracing his finger around Bond's Adam's apple and proclaiming that M not tying Bond to a chair was "her loss." While there have been some hints at queer culture in previous Bond films, they usually amounted to homophobic jokes and tasteless side-eyeing, and they never truly engaged with the queerness. One could argue it's still reductive to have the villain with a queer vibe be so predatory, but having Silva challenge Bond's allegedly superhuman heterosexual status feels both daring and, honestly, hysterical. That full-throated embrace of sexual ambiguity is what propels a scene like this into the realm of delicious camp, especially when it's orchestrated by Bardem going full primadonna in the spotlight.

Silva's Presence in 'Skyfall' Leans Heavily Into Camp Horror

Close

As if Silva wasn't already a big enough problem for Bond and M, he had to go and reveal his dental problems. When Silva gets captured by Bond and M, they confront him in a prison cell that makes Hannibal Lecter's look like the Marriott. Luckily for Silva, a metal stool is all the stage he needs to unveil his grand gesture. Lest he passes up the opportunity to make M feel even more regretful for how she treated him, he describes the agony of cyanide burning out the insides of his mouth, and revealing that his entire upper teeth and mouth region is one big dental piece. It's a moment that leans into the horror of his trauma, adding a tragic element to the trope of Bond villains being facially impaired, and yet it still has that element of camp to it. Silva had wanted his entire plan to lead up to this opportunity to see M one more time and rub salt in the wound, and his revelation is not one of anguish, but suffused with a theatrical relish that speaks to his vanity and warped sense of justice. Bardem is so in his bag that he can even sell that most trite of villain clichés, the evil laugh, invoking the camp principle of treating absurdly performative behavior in a way that only the audience knows how in on the joke the actor is.

It takes a lot of chutzpah to join a lineage as historic as the gallery of James Bond villains and to actually make yourself stand out among the crowd. If any quality tends to sink the lesser Bond villains, it's self-seriousness, as esteemed actors convince themselves they need to be working overtime to sell such ridiculous material and become the worst valedictorian you had to sit through during your graduation. They fall into a morass of stiff emotionality and let their costumes supply all their personality, but Javier Bardem is built different. It's an underselling of his creation to say he simply "had fun" with the role, but he fills the character with little things that add up to a grandeur that makes Silva a lightning rod, pairing the most uncomfortable of giggles with shivers down your spine. Bardem knows that you can still be menacing if you allow yourself the freedom to take it to own the ridiculous elements of your character. How else to explain him absolutely working bleached blonde eyebrows and an all-beige leisure suit? It's all so slightly unnatural and evokes a sense of the uncanny valley like Silva is a simulation of a person self-incubated to be James Bond's inverse and M's greatest sin haunting her into the present. Which in itself is kind of perfect, as what is camp if not artificial simulation as a conduit for the truth?

Skyfall is available to watch on Max in the U.S.

WATCH ON MAX