The Big Picture Jawan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, has become the second-biggest Hindi-language hit in global box office history, grossing ₹1,125 crore ($136 million) worldwide.

The film achieved numerous records, including the biggest opening day, opening weekend, and opening week hauls, as well as being the first Hindi film to cross the ₹600 crore ($72 million) mark in India.

While Jawan is often classified as a Bollywood film, it is actually the fifth-biggest Indian film overall, behind films in other regional languages like Kannada and Telugu. The film was also released in dubbed Tamil and Telugu versions for wider appeal.

The Indian blockbuster Jawan is nearing the end of its glorious theatrical run after over a month, during which the action-drama broke nearly every record that it possibly could. As it enters its sixth weekend of release, the film’s global box office haul stands at ₹1,125 crore, according to the studio Red Chillies Entertainment; this converts to approximately $136 million. Barring an unexpected surge, Jawan will conclude its theatrical run as the second-biggest Hindi-language (or Bollywood) hit in global box office history.

Starring the iconic Shah Rukh Khan — easily the most high-profile male Indian star of the last three decades — Jawan was released mere months after SRK’s own Pathaan, an action-thriller that served as his highly-anticipated comeback after a nearly five-year sabbatical. Pathaan finished its global run with $130 million, and had previously held many of the records that Jawan ultimately broke.

During the course of its run, Jawan has delivered the biggest opening day, opening weekend, and opening week hauls in the history of Hindi movies. It also scored the biggest single-day of all time for a Hindi film, in addition to becoming the first Hindi film ever to cross the ₹600 crore ($72 million) mark in India. The film’s local total currently stands at $90 million — the highest ever for a Hindi film — while international markets including the U.S. have generated slightly over $45 million. Of this international haul, Jawan has grossed $14.7 million domestically, having recently overtaken last year’s RRR.

Image via Red Chillies Entertainment

Not Every Indian Film Is a "Bollywood" Film

While Jawan is the second-biggest Bollywood film worldwide after 2016’s sports drama Dangal (approximately $300 million, of which the majority came from China), it’s still only the fifth-biggest Indian film overall, behind the Kannada-language hit KGF: Chapter 2, two Telugu-language blockbusters directed by S.S. Rajamouli, RRR and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, and Dangal. Because India produces movies in multiple regional languages, films have historically been classified into separate slots. While RRR is Telugu-language movie, Jawan is what the world would generally define as a Bollywood (or Hindi-language) film.

But to expand its scope, the film was also released in dubbed Tamil and Telugu-language versions.

Jawan is directed by Atlee and stars actors Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi as the female lead and villain, respectively. Their involvement was also seen as an attempt to increase the film’s crossover appeal. But in addition to bringing his own audience, Atlee also gave Jawan a flashy south Indian flavor, defined by slow-motion action, dense flashbacks, and hard-hitting social commentary. In the film, SRK stars in the dual roles of a vigilante cop and his army veteran father. Jawan is still playing in theaters, and will imminently be released on Netflix. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.