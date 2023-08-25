The Big Picture Jawan, the protagonist of a new film from King Khan, is portrayed as a complex character with multiple personalities and motives, leaving the audience intrigued and guessing about his true nature.

A new poster for the film reveals different "faces" of Jawan, including a composed undercover operative and an aggressively unhinged figure, sparking confusion about his role as either a hero or an enemy.

Khan's caption suggests that Jawan is a driver of justice, potentially working covertly to uphold rectitude, but it remains uncertain if this means he is working for his country's benefit or possesses a warped sense of justice himself.

From the outset, it was clear Shah Rukh Khan's globally anticipated action-thriller Jawan was going to set itself up as a mystery of epic proportions. In the run-up to the film's release, the riddle has only expanded with more pieces slowly being thrown into the mix. At surface level, all we know for sure is that Jawan was (or perhaps is still) a soldier who served his country and was well-honored for doing so. The various teasers have each offered differing insights into who Jawan could be, with him presented both as a force for good and an evoker of evil. For the first time since the film was announced, SRK has alluded to just who Jawan might actually be in the form of a new poster for the film.

The new image, shared by Khan, spotlights all the different "faces" of Jawan's personality. Each snapshot captures the titular character in a different and juxtaposing light thus making things even more intriguing. The first picture conveys a much more familiar version of SRK's distinct appearance as he appears primed for battle whilst the second offers a much more thoughtful Jawan, with glasses framing his face as he seemingly calculates his next steps. It's this image that screams undercover operative with a composed countenance that can hold even under extreme pressure. The third image offers a glimpse at the internal rage he has buried deep within as Jawan locks eyes on his target. However, it's the third and fourth that really invite confusion because they depict him looking aggressively unhinged through his Joker-style mask and bald head respectively. In both these scenarios, Jawan looks like he could be the enemy whilst in the former three he looks like the type of hero that takes him down.

Which Face of Jawan is His Real One?

Although there are so many conflicting snippets on the poster itself, it is the Bollywood icon's caption that really teases a new perspective on just who this person is. In the caption, Khan wrote: "This is just the beginning... The Many Faces of Justice... These are arrows... The pulse is yet to come... This is the end, there is still tomorrow. He asks himself something.... Answer is still remaining. There’s a purpose behind every Face. But this is just the beginning...Wait for the Ace!!!" In a statement so bold that it's almost staring you in the face, SRK has revealed Jawan is in fact a driver of justice, hinting at the fact that each "face" serves a fresh role in him upholding rectitude.

Image via Red Chillies Entertainment

Without spelling it out, it can be deduced that Khan's counterpart could be the ultimate mastermind and still be very much working with or for his country but perhaps in a more covert way, imploring new strategies and maybe even working from the inside to weed out people who could be a danger. Of course, this is all very speculative and its still very plausible that Jawan himself could possess a warped sense of justice which he is hell-bent on imposing. There is the added aspect of Khan alluding to Jawan holding an "ace" close to his chest - the question is, is it an ace that will deliver a blow to his enemies or that will allow him to become the ultimate enemy? Only time will tell which narrative rings true.

You can unpack the mystery for yourself when Jawan hits theaters on September 7. In the meantime, you can see the new poster and a trailer for the film below.