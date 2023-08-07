The Big Picture Shah Rukh Khan swaps his classic boyish charm for a rougher appearance in his latest film, Jawan, sporting a bald head and a rugged outfit.

The promotional material for Jawan hints at the concept of identity, presenting different versions of the protagonist, leaving the audience to interpret what type of person he truly is.

The enigmatic nature of Jawan's narrative suggests that there is more to his story than just a rogue police officer, leaving viewers intrigued and excited for the film's release on September 7.

During his thirty-year reign as King Khan–as he is lovingly described by his fans–Shah Rukh Khan has divided and conquered the romance genre. As he steers into the next chapter of his film legacy, he has bid adieu to his classic boyish charm in pursuit of action-packed carnage and opted for a rougher appearance to match. It's that very notion he has taken one step further with his latest project Jawan, which sees him swap his signature flowing locks for a strikingly bald appearance, as has been demonstrated in a brand new poster for the film.

The new image, shared by Khan on Instagram, positions the Bollywood icon's on-screen counterpart front and center. Captured in vivid black and white, Jawan is armed and ready as he stands contemplating his next move with his finger on the trigger. His appearance screams rough around the edges with a pair of sunglasses and an just-unpolished goatee framing his face. His head is completely bald–a notable anomaly in SRK's hefty catalog of exceptional hair–and his body is draped in a denim jacket for the extra "rough" look. He seems to be deep in thought as he looks down but his finger remains in place nonetheless.

Behind him, an image of another version of Jawan is projected, a version that we've only seen in the trailer previously. His face is wrapped in mummy-esque dressings with one eye visible and locked on something in front of him. The dual images are presumably a nod to the multiple sides of Jawan's identity which is something that has been heavily alluded to. Even Khan's caption hints at this, it reads: "Main achha hoon, ya bura hoon… (which translates to, am I good or bad?) 30 days to find out."

Image via Red Chillies Entertainment

Who Is Jawan?

The concept of identity is one that has been played on massively across the promotional material for Jawan. So far, we've seen him captured as both a man working for his country and also as a man grappling with who he is and ultimately ready to strike with unnerving confidence. Included in Jawan's various visual appearances is a very Joker-style mask with a similar cynicism attached to the look and a disturbing laugh to match. There are continuous references to what type of person he is, but mostly all are presented as open to interpretation. There is also a distinctly different version of Jawan framed in the "Zinda Banda" (Alive Man) music video which positions him as someone who knows exactly what he is doing.

It's impossible to ignore the fact that little of the narrative has been uncovered with much of the excitement around the enigma of it all. This makes it highly plausible that there is much more to Jawan's story than a police offer who went rogue. Perhaps all these "versions" of Jawan are really just a part of his plan to keep things in motion, to distract the enemy, or maybe even his way of being the most visibly undercover officer–or even Mafioso–known to man?

All will be revealed when Jawan hits theaters on September 7. You can check out the poster and trailer for the film below.