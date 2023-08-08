The Big Picture Shah Rukh Khan returns to the big screen with his latest movie Jawan, which promises high-octane action sequences and intriguing characters.

Khan plays a commando seeking justice in society, aided by a group of women, in a film that is still keeping its plot under wraps.

Fans are excited to see Khan in a villainous role, with the movie's trailers leaving viewers guessing about his motivations and the chaos he will create.

After smashing box office records with Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan is back with Jawan (translated to Soldier). Lovingly called the King of Bollywood, Khan is back after a brief hiatus and fans are thoroughly enjoying his presence on the big screen. The upcoming feature is helmed by Atlee, who also wrote the screenplay.

With the fast approaching released date, Khan released a new teaser of the feature, which previews a montage of high-octane action sequences. The teaser also highlights three different looks for Khan, including one where the actor is seen dancing and unflinching in the movie's unbridled action. Another look sees him with a bandaged face that has been prominent through the movie's promotion. Finally, the last look, which is the most menacing, sees him older and bald. The mystery behind these looks continues as the trailer and teasers refuse to give anything away regarding the story.

What’s Jawan About?

While the details of the feature are kept tightly under wraps the movie sees Khan as a commando who sets out to rectify the wrongs in society; he gets help in his mission from an intriguing group of women. As seen in the previous trailers, Khan will be playing multiple characters. The mystery behind these looks is quite intriguing and has fans theorizing and contemplating the way the story will unfold.

Image via Red Chillies Entertainment

Though Khan is well known as a romantic hero with big-budget hits and chart-topping numbers, fans are more than eager to see him in a deliciously villainous role. Khan himself had on numerous occasions expressed his desire to play a villain and by the looks of Jawaan, he finally got his wish. With the promos revealing nothing of his motivations, his inclination to create madness and chaos remain to be seen but certainly, fans are going to enjoy Khan’s next outing.

Alongside Khan, Jawan has cast a slew of megastars like Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover, Yogi Babu, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, and Amritha Aiyer. The cast also includes Riddhi Dogra, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Amritha Aiyer, Girija Oak, Lehar Khan, along with cameos from Deepika Padukone, Vijay, and Sanjay Dutt.

Jawan is set to be released worldwide on September 7, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. You can check out the teaser below: