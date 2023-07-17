In true Shah Rukh Khan style, one blockbuster in a year is simply not enough. With that in mind, the Bollywood icon is gearing up for his second theatrical release of the year in the form of the action epic Jawan. Keeping in line with the enigmatic and slightly unnerving feel of the movie, little is known about the film thus far. However, from the first teaser, it's clear that the story will capture the life of Jawan, a former soldier who presumably went rogue and is now embarking on a path of chaos and destruction. Ahead of the film's release, audiences are slowly being drip-fed tidbits to sink their teeth into with the latest being fresh posters shared by Khan.

In the new images shared on SRK's social media, the acting legend put the spotlight on his on-screen co-star Nayanthara. Taking center stage in the fresh character posters, Nayanthara is every bit the ultimate boss as she stands proudly suited up and ready for battle, armed with a gun tucked comfortably under her arm, whilst she scopes out her opponent. Her hair is pulled back into a slick ponytail with sunglasses shading her eyes from the flying shrapnel as a fully masked soldier stands alongside her with a shield ahead of him. The slogan, "Ready or not, she's got the Glock," appropriately brandishes the top of the poster. If there was any doubt that she is lethal, Khan diminishes this with his own caption for the poster unveiling: "She is the thunder that comes before the storm!" Sadly, little else is known about Nayanthara's character but at first glance, it seems that she is on the hunt for Jawan rather than hunting with him. That being said, anything is possible.

Jawan is Khan's Second Theatrical Release of 2023

Jawan marks something of a rebirth for King Khan, whose three-decade reign over Indian cinema has been led by his legacy of romance. The project is his second outing following his decision to delve head-first into the action genre. Earlier this year, Khan unveiled Pathaan, a Mission Impossible-style blockbuster that packed a punch with audiences and critics alike, offering all the bells and whistles any good Tom Cruise movie does.

Now just months on, in what is shaping up to be a mammoth year for the actor, Jawan is teeing itself up to carve itself out as yet another unique addition to Khan's catalog. It's fair to say, with any actor pursuing something vastly different from what they're known for, there is a risk of the project not landing well with audiences. However, Khan has proven he is just getting started with the success of Pathaan and now a whole new take on action in the form of Jawan. Although it also promises to be an action feast, it's evident Khan is playing heavily into the enigma and potentially even brushing past the lips of the psychological thriller. This notion is especially evident in the first trailer for the film which gives glimpses into the different personalities Khan will be taking on in the film - including one which features a menacing half-mask.

Jawan hits theaters on September 7. You can see the new posters above and the first trailer below: