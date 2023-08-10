The Big Picture Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming action-thriller Jawan explores themes of identity and the blurred lines between good and evil.

Audiences can expect a fresh and unique role from Khan that steps outside his usual norm.

The film's plot remains largely undisclosed, creating anticipation and intrigue among die-hard fans ahead of its theatrical debut on September 7.

Shah Rukh Khan has already set the box office alight this year with his Mission Impossible-style offering Pathaan and he's gearing up to do it a second time with his upcoming action-thriller Jawan. The enigmatic project's plot has largely been kept under wraps with teasers giving little to nothing away to audiences. At a glance, SRK's titular character is a soldier who has diverged from the service of his country in pursuit of his own greater goal — which is to be determined. In a new poster for the film, Khan is confronted by a triple threat in the form of the daring, the dangerous, and the dazzling.

The image captures Khan looking rough and ready as he glares off into the distance with a stare that suggests careful calculations are taking place. On the flip side, with the film's title separating him, Vijay Sethupathi screams lord of the underworld with a battle all of his own burning in his eyes and sheer aviators covering his face. Completing the line-up is boss with the glock Nayanthara. The split of the trio implies that it's Khan vs. Sethupathi whilst Nayanthara seemingly sets her sights on both of them as they go toe-to-toe. Sharing the poster, alongside three other versions in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil on Instagram, Khan wrote: "The Daring. The Dazzling. The Dangerous." The question really is: who is which?

The poster captures just one of the multiple "characters" Khan is set to take on as part of the role. Throughout the promotion, audiences have also been shown another menacing version of Jawan in a Purge-esque mask and another with half his face bandaged as he declares war promising that no one stands a chance against him. See the new poster below.

What Themes Will Be Explored in Jawan?

Among the various themes briefly captured in snapshots, identity and the notion of good and evil stand out head and shoulders above the rest. Whilst, Khan has dipped his toe into exploring a range of themes over the course of his thirty-year-long career, Jawan looks to be notably different from his other movies. It's the first time audiences will see him in a role that steps outside the norm and truly plays on the concept of an enigma with no clear narrative revealed prior. However, as the story transpires, one thing is for sure, die-hard fans of the actor are in for a fresh treat.

Jawan hits theaters worldwide on September 7. You can check out the new poster and trailer for the film below.