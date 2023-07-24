Shah Rukh Khan has unsurprisingly yet still brilliantly rallied up a wave of excitement ahead of his forthcoming action thriller Jawan - largely through enigma. Despite a teaser also dropping on the horizon, little is given away about the true crux of the story and his titular character, only making for a more exciting watch where audiences are concerned. At present, all we can infer is that Jawan is or was a soldier but has now either stepped away or opted to implore his own brutal methods. As the clock slowly counts down on the film's release, SRK has unveiled yet another piece of the ever-evolving puzzle in the form of Vijay Sethupathi's villainous character.

Spotlighting the Indian actor, who boasts a prolific career particularly in Tamil films, the poster captures a rugged-looking Sethupathi. The super-zoom shot of the character with sunglasses covering his face as he stands out from the shadows suggests he is the type of villain people know of but rarely have personal contact with. This is affirmed by a second shot in the corner of the poster which shows him seemingly incognito as he looks behind him. The strap line "the dealer of death" implies he sees himself as judge, jury and executioner only adding to the intrigue. It also leans into the idea that perhaps he operates as part of the underworld with great success – enough to earn himself a deadly reputation.

Is Jawan a Hero?

What is perhaps most intriguing of all is that where SRK has almost always played a hero of sorts, the line as to whether he is the protagonist or antagonist in Jawan appears especially blurry. At first glance, it's easy to write him off as an antagonist but the fact that he is initially introduced as a man who kept his promise to his mother – although exactly what that promise was is not known - he's then conveyed as a certified, respectable soldier, which makes his tale a little more complex.

Image via Red Chillies Entertainment

There is no explicit mention of what his "purpose" actually is and the fact that he is unsure of whether he could be considered good or bad, a blessing or a curse, in itself throws up so many questions. If that is the case, where does Jawan sit in relation to Sethupathi's character? There is also the possibility here that there is no definitive line between right or wrong only adding to the mystery of it all.

Whichever avenue SRK's film takes, it's clear King Khan has his sights firmly set on giving audiences a glimpse of totally fresh territory, perhaps putting him in a new light altogether. Jawan lands in theaters on September 7. You can see the new posters in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu as well as a trailer for the film below: