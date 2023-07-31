The Big Picture Shah Rukh Khan releases the first song and music video from his upcoming film Jawan, showcasing his vibrant and powerful performance.

The song suggests a different side to the character of Jawan, portraying him as a police officer who may have hidden depths and motivations.

"Zinda Banda" features vocals by Anirudh Ravichander and lyrics by Irshad Kamil, and is released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu for a wider audience.

After three decades of Indian cinema, it's no surprise Shah Rukh Khan has earned himself the title of King of Bollywood. That being said, it's one thing to earn a crown and another to keep it - especially in an industry as unforgiving as entertainment. Today Khan clearly had it on the agenda to make a point of reminding the masses that he still holds the throne. In the run-up to the release of his second cinematic release of the year, action-thriller Jawan, Khan has unveiled the first song and music video from the film, "Zinda Banda". The track's title translates to "Alive Man," but in this context refers to a man feeling alive rather than being alive.

"Zinda Banda" opens with a powerful couplet from Indian Urdu poet Wasim Barelvi, voiced by SRK in the video, which can be translated as "When principles are at stake, one must fight. This battle is what makes you alive!" SRK then erupts onto the screen in a vibrant red shirt, black trousers and sunglasses framing his face with his usual locks moving to the beat behind him. His entrance is followed by an addictive sequence of rapid dance steps that are bold enough to make anyone stop and watch, and a fierce female army behind him following his dance lead. The whole song explores the concept of a man coming alive in the heat of battle so much so that he is prompted to dance with vigor - suggesting he finds his meaning and purpose in fighting for what he believes in.

The Song Shows a Different Side to Jawan's Character

What makes the track truly interesting is that this is the first time Jawan has been portrayed in a way that seems to be totally in control of himself. Previously, all we've seen of Jawan are his seemingly unhinged personalities declaring war and chaos after appearing to abandon his life on the straight and narrow and battling with who he is as a person. Whilst it's not outside the realm of possibility that the video is simply a breakaway from the main crux of the film, it's likely there are a few Easter eggs hidden within the context of the song.

Image via Red Chillies Entertainment

Notably, the video makes a point of capturing Khan's titular hero as a police officer, evidently commanding the respect and accolades that go along with that. Fans may also recall that in the first trailer, it was made apparent that Jawan also works with a small female army of his own, suggesting things may not be quite as obvious as they seem. This begs the question, could Jawan really be playing both sides in pursuit of the "greater good"? Perhaps he is actually in total control and playing the game in order to retain his advantage. On the flip side, it's also possible this video sits in the chapter prior to Jawan going rogue, which only complicates things further.

The vibrant, upbeat track boasts addictive vocals from composer Anirudh Ravichander, who is well known for his work across the industry, particularly in Tamil films. He previously lent his voice to RRR's "Naptu Song." Lyrics for the track were penned by renowned poet and lyricist Irshad Kamil, making for quite the team. "Zinda Banda" has been released in Hindi with subsequent versions in Tamil and Telugu, aligning with plans for Jawan to be released across all three languages.

Jawan lands in theaters on September 7. You can watch the music video for "Zinda Banda" below.