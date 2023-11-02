The Big Picture Shah Rukh Khan's s blockbuster film Jawan, directed by Atlee, has now been released on Netflix in multiple countries, including the U.S. and India.

In a special video, SRK demands the immediate release of Jawan on the streamer and succeeds in getting it streamed. An extended cut of the film will also be available on Netflix.

Jawan had a record-breaking run at the box office, becoming the biggest Bollywood movie of all time in India and the second-biggest worldwide. The film received positive reviews for SRK's star-power and its political themes.

Fans of the Indian superstar Shah Rukh Khan were in for a double treat on his 58th birthday on Thursday, with the release of the first teaser for his upcoming film Dunki, and the announcement that his last blockbuster, the action-thriller Jawan, has dropped on Netflix in the U.S., India, and several other countries. Directed by Atlee, Jawan debuted in September, and had a record-breaking run at the box office.

In a special video announcing the news, SRK channels his anti-hero dual roles from the film as he demands for Jawan to be released on the streamer immediately, or else. SRK begins a countdown, as he warns the person on the other end to not waste his time. The threatened Netflix rep accepts defeat, and tells SRK that Jawan can now be streamed on the service. The video ends with SRK blowing out a candle on a cupcake, looking directly into the camera, and saying, “A gift for you, on my birthday.” A title card at the end of the video also reveals that an “extended cut” of the film will be available on the streamer.

Upon its theatrical release, the action-thriller continued the momentum established by SRK’s first film of the year, Pathaan. It ended up breaking the records for the biggest opening day, opening weekend, and opening week in the history of Hindi-language (or Bollywood) cinema, and ultimately emerged as the biggest Bollywood movie of all time in India, the second-biggest worldwide, and the fifth-biggest overall Indian movie of all time. India has several local language industries that function mostly independently of each other, which is why box office reporting is usually segregated by language.

Can Jawan Attract New Audiences Like RRR Did After Debuting on Netflix?

The sort of numbers that SRK delivered this year are rare. While Pathaan grossed around $130 million worldwide, Jawan made approximately $140 million globally. The movie also received mostly positive reviews, with praise being directed at SRK’s star-power and its potent political themes. Jawan currently sits at a “fresh” 88% score on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. In the movie, SRK plays the dual roles of a vigilante cop and his army veteran father, who team up to take down an arms dealer played by Vijay Sethupathi. Along the way, they also touch upon some of the most pressing socio-political issues in contemporary India, such as farmer deaths, election fraud, and corruption in the healthcare industry. The movie combined the over-the-top aesthetics of south Indian, Tamil-language cinema with the old-fashioned drama of Hindi-language movies.

Jawan made more in its domestic run than last year’s crossover hit RRR, which essentially went viral after it dropped on Netflix. Such was the enthusiasm around the period action movie, it led to an Oscar win for Best Original Song. Can Jawan attract a whole new wave of interest now that it’s streaming on Netflix? You can watch the announcement video here, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

