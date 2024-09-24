Jawbreaker has found a new streaming home. The pitch-black 1999 teen comedy starring Rose McGowan and Judy Greer is coming to Peacock next month; it will be available on the service starting on October 1. Released in the winter of 1999, the film was the brainchild of filmmaker Darren Stein (The Boulet Brothers' Dragula), who wrote and directed the film. Inspired by the seminal dark high school comedy Heathers, the film is an examination of cruelty and depravity that lurk beneath the surface of teenage life. With a candy-colored production design and a soundtrack full of late-1990s indie pop, the film is a time capsule of the late Clinton Administration, and has retained a cult following. It features a number of teen stars of the past in small roles, including Carrie's William Katt and P.J. Soles, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air's Tatyana Ali, and Grease's Jeff Conaway.

What Is 'Jawbreaker' About?

Image Via Sony Pictures Releasing

The film centers around the "Flawless Four", the meanest mean girls of Reagan High School. Their leader is Courtney Shayne (McGowan, fresh off her roles in Scream and Phantoms), who rules over the school with an iron fist. She and cohorts Julie (Rebecca Gayheart, Urban Legend) and Marcie (Julie Benz, Dexter) go too far when they stage fourth member Liz's kidnapping on her birthday; in the course of the prank, Liz chokes to death on the titular jawbreaker. When school outcast Fern Mayo (Greer) stumbles on the crime, she's bribed with a total makeover for her silence, becoming popular exchange student "Vylette", even as Courtney frames a stranger (McGowan's then-partner, Marilyn Manson) for the murder. However, not everybody's happy living under Courtney's thumb - and they want to see her punished for her crimes. Much like Carrie, the school prom becomes the film's final showdown. The film also features appearances from Pam Grier and Carol Kane.

The film was a box office flop, failing to make back its $3.5 million USD budget, and was savaged by critics; it currently holds a 14% Rotten rating on Rotten Tomatoes. It also scored a D+ CinemaScore rating. However, the film has a cult following, and was referenced in Mean Girls, Not Another Teen Movie, and in an episode of Riverdale appropriately named "Jawbreaker".

Jawbreaker will be available to stream on Peacock starting on October 1. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.

Jawbreaker Release Date January 30, 1999 Director Darren Stein Cast Alexandra Adi , Tatyana Ali , Joni Allen , Charlotte Ayanna , Julie Benz , Marita Black Runtime 87 Main Genre Comedy Writers Darren Stein Tagline Death totally bites Expand

