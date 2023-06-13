There's no denying the impact of Steven Spielberg's landmark blockbuster Jaws. The film set the standard for what a massive summer film should be all while creating memorable characters like Chief Martin Brody (Roy Scheider), iconic moments and quotes that have transcended the film itself, and a killer score from John Williams. It didn't need a sequel, but, considering the boatload of cash it dragged in, that was an inevitability. Easily the best of the three follow-ups was Universal's first attempt at a sequel - Jaws 2. Now, just when everyone thought it was safe to go back in the water, the film is resurfacing with a new 4K Ultra HD release coming on July 4.

Jaws 2, like its predecessor, was a massively troubled production. Right off the bat, the film would be without its captain, Spielberg, who steered the first film to glory. Instead, it would be Jeannot Szwarc who would helm the project with a script penned by Carl Gottlieb. One person the film would get back, however, was Scheider who returned out of contractual obligation to Universal even if he wasn't the least bit happy about the arrangement. Williams also returned to deliver another strong score. Despite all the troubles of filming on the water once again, it all came together to make a sequel that was better than it had any right to be considering the circumstances, earning $208 million at the box office in the process.

The film itself follows Brody as he once again tangles with a great white shark off the shore of Amity Island. Initially, the town and the mayor are reluctant to believe another shark roams the waters and chalk Brody's claims up to post-traumatic stress from fighting the first shark with Quint (Robert Shaw) and Matt Hooper (Richard Dreyfuss). As more people go missing, it becomes clear that something still lurks in the water. It all becomes a race against time when Brody's own sons become endangered as the shark attacks while they're out sailing with their friends. Scheider is joined in Jaws 2 by fellow Jaws veterans Lorraine Gary, Murray Hamilton, and Jeffrey Kramer who return as Ellen Brody, Mayor Larry Vaughn, and Deputy Hendricks respectively.

What Special Features Come With Jaws 2's 4K Release?

Of course, the 4K release will come packed with plenty of special features that shine a light on the creation of this troubled yet still solid sequel. One such featurette comes from actor Keith Gordon who reminisces on his first feature film role as a teenager while another dives into Williams's score for the sequel. The big draw, of course, is the 45-minute documentary that explores the troubled production in-depth. Beyond that, the 4K release comes with all the typical goodies one can expect from a home release. See the full list of features below:

The Making of Jaws 2

Jaws 2: A Portrait by Actor Keith Gordon

John Williams: The Music of Jaws 2

The “French” Joke

Deleted scenes

Storyboards

Theatrical trailers

Revisit Jaws 2 in 4K to celebrate Independence Day on July 4. Check out the trailer below.