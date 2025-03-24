When Steven Spielberg directed Jaws in 1975, he didn't just give us the first modern blockbuster, but he also delivered one of film's most iconic scores thanks to his frequent collaborator, John Williams. The duo have worked together on countless films, from Indiana Jones to Jurassic Park, but nothing had the effect that Jaws did, because, unlike those other movies, the music filled in when production woes made certain scenes impossible. With Bruce the Shark constantly breaking down, Williams' score became the monster. With Jaws becoming the highest-grossing film ever at the time, it wasn't long before we got a sequel. Jaws 2 was released in 1978, and although Roy Scheider and other actors came back, Spielberg didn't. This time Jeannot Szwarc was the director, but have no fear, the shark was still something to be afraid of because John Williams did return with a score that gave us what we loved but also tried something new.
It Didn’t Have Spielberg, but I’m Glad This ‘Jaws’ Sequel Brought Back One Key Player From the Original
Sign in to your Collider account