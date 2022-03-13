Jaws was a phenomenon the likes of which have never been replicated. The large scale project had gone millions of dollars over budget and months over schedule, and the fate of it rested on the shoulders of a novice 27-year-old director; yet it went on to define the summer blockbuster, garner copious award nominations, and establish Steven Spielberg as a powerhouse filmmaker. Within days of the movie’s release, Universal greenlit a sequel, eager to secure another big hit. What followed was a year-and-a-half of troubled pre-production, a grueling shoot on the open ocean, fractured relationships and a lukewarm critical reception. But while none of the sequels that eventually materialized could hope to measure up to their big brother, Jaws 2 proved itself a formidable and justifiably memorable follow-up.

It is four years after the shark attacks on Amity Island, and Martin Brody’s glory days as the town hero have dwindled. The movie opens with two divers exploring the wreckage of the Orca, who are suddenly attacked by a toothy menace. When their camera is recovered and Brody (Roy Scheider) gets the developed photos, he sees a sight that is all too familiar, and rushes to confront the local council with this development. Mayor Larry Vaughn (played again by Murray Hamilton) seems to have learned nothing from the previous debacle or lost his title over his handling of it, and once again gangs up on Brody, insisting there is no problem. Brody’s son Mike is now a high schooler, and enjoys a cruise culture in sailboats that inland teenagers do in cars. Brother Sean coaxes him into taking him on a sailing trip, and the gang of youngsters set out, unaware of the danger. When further shark casualties start piling up and Brody hears of the trip, he takes a boat out to save the kids and the island once again.

In a year that film looked to appeal to a younger crowd, the narrative of Jaws 2 focuses much more on an ensemble teenage cast than any adult characters besides Brody. With a dozen or so young characters, it gets perhaps a little overcrowded, allowing some of them little development, but it certainly ups the ante when Brody races to save them, and adds to the frantic energy of each attack scene. Of course, this is quite the downgrade from the darkly intriguing musings of Quint (Robert Shaw) and his passive-aggressive class war with Hooper (Richard Dreyfuss), but Universal had already passed on the prospect of a darker narrative focused on the town’s decline and corruption, instead looking to appease the crowds with a lighter spirit.

Jaws 2 knocked it out of the park at the box office. It became the third highest-grossing film of 1978, behind Grease and Animal House, and enjoyed the status of the highest-grossing opening weekend and highest-grossing sequel of all time for many years. Roger Ebert described 1978 as “a year when people went to the movies to escape, to be entertained, and not necessarily to think or be challenged,” and it is true that Jaws 2 lacks the heavy tone or thought-provoking characterization of its predecessor. Now that big fun summer movies were an annual event, the public was expecting easy, carefree entertainment, and Jaws 2 seemed to be exactly to their taste.

Jaws itself can be difficult to define: it is dramatic, but too exciting to be a drama; it is at times funny without being written as a comedy; it is too serious and not scary enough to be horror. If anything, it is a character-driven adventure story with elements of thriller, tragedy and some light banter. It is a rich patchwork of many storytelling elements, intricately woven to reflect real life: a bit of everything. Jaws 2, on the other hand, teeters on the edge of being a teen slasher, the likes of which were becoming insanely popular at the time. It is all about the shark attacks, and the more of them, the better. Once the shark has the gang of boating teens in its sights, the action cuts back and forth between the kids being stalked and/or eaten, to Brody pursuing them, or his wife Ellen (Lorraine Gary) and Deputy Hendricks (Jeffrey Kramer) trying to assist, all but abandoning any focus on character.

Although many seemingly forget the very clear shot of the boat guy getting pulled under by the shark in Jaws, the lack of visible fish in the first half is still a frequent talking point. Continuous malfunctioning forced Spielberg to improvise, and cut a lot of the shark’s screen time, so to speak, a move that ended up working in his favor and earning him praise for his accidentally Hitchcockean approach to suspense. Any such notion goes out the window for Jaws 2; after all, this was more of a teenage movie, and the studio had no doubts over what the appeal of their franchise was. The shark here gets much more screen time, and as a result, the crew were tasked with pulling off some very delicate balancing acts on the open ocean, the success of which hung on the mercy of the wind, tides and weather. This leads to some less than perfect shark shots ending up in the final cut, the most amusing being visible hydraulics in the creature’s throat, and the shark seemingly forgetting to open his mouth as he rams a boat.

While the fully practical effects of the first two movies can feel dated to some, there is no question that they hold up much better when compared to alternatives, and when the logistics are considered, they become an even bolder venture. Jaws 3 dared to move into the computer generated world to create its sharks, as well as poorly-matched stock footage and horribly immobile models, and while Jaws: The Revenge stuck mostly to animatronics, the quality was not good. A close second to the first movie, Jaws 2 musters some good shark effects with some creative new additions, such as POV shots that involve a cameraman riding the shark’s back. .

After a tumultuous time in pre-production, John D. Hancock left the director’s chair empty for Jaws 2, eventually being replaced by Jeannot Szwarc. Faced with a difficult and prolonged shoot, and a leading man who resented being there, Szwarc valiantly pulled a troubled production together and got the most out of challenging conditions. His direction lacks the subtlety and emotional drive of Spielberg’s, and the setup doesn’t allow for much thematic gravity, but Szwarc clearly understood the spirit of the first movie, and worked hard to make this sequel feel like an organic development of it.

RELATED: Every Steven Spielberg Movie Ranked from Worst to Best

With Spielberg refusing to return to direct, having achieved all he wanted to with the story, a key challenge for Szwarc was creating a sequel that stylistically felt like a natural extension of his film. John Williams’ score is one of the defining features in this regard, bringing his signature whimsy and dramatic charm to the picture. His work on the original notably played with not only the infamous shark motif, but with jaunty, upbeat melodies for the men’s adventures on the high seas; for Jaws 2 he applies that same chipper energy to the pieces written for the young characters, while heavy orchestral numbers ramp up the tension of the attack sequences. So integral was Williams’ score to the tonal success of Jaws that the sequel could never have hoped to work so well without his involvement.

Roy Scheider’s first go-round on the shores of Martha's Vineyard was physically and mentally difficult, as it was for everybody involved in the shoot, but having recently dropped out of The Deer Hunter, Scheider was being taken to task by Universal, and was contractually obligated to reprise the role of Brody. His tense working relationship with director Jeannot Szwarc led to a forced intervention that ended in a punch-up, and Scheider was generally miserable throughout the shoot. To his credit though, he did not let this bitterness interfere with his performance.

For all the jibes it gets about screaming kids, Jaws 2 is very well acted. A drawback of many scary films — including the later Jaws sequels — is that characters don’t seem to be very afraid when they are in terrifying situations. However, a number of the young actors here, particularly Donna Wilkes as Jackie and Ann Dusenberry as Tina, give it their all, and convey absolute hysteria very effectively. Roy Scheider channels his ill feelings over the job into Brody, who by this point in life is at his breaking point, stressed, scared and knowing that he is the only one who will bring this second wave of attacks to an end. He may have resented his involvement, but Scheider delivers a fine performance, and is once again compelling as a leading man with fears and inefficiencies.

In an intriguing parallel of Scheider’s experience on set, Brody’s development as the reluctant hero is what elevates the movie and gives it its emotional center. In the first film, he is the relatable everyman thrust into a situation he is totally unprepared for, and emerges victorious, but this time around, he lacks the professional and moral support of Quint and Hooper. Despite his previous heroism, the dynamic of Amity has clearly shifted, and Vaughn doesn’t even think enough of Brody to give him the benefit of the doubt. His professional life is strained by the disinterest of his community, whose lack of faith pushes him to more extreme measures: he scares a beach full of tourists by firing his gun into the ocean at what turns out to be a harmless school of fish; he wades out into the water only to be jump scared by a burned corpse; eventually, he commandeers Hendricks’ police boat alone to save the kids. His children have grown and now sneak around and defy him, and his wife Ellen is keeping busy working for Len Peterson, a property developer who eventually orders Brody’s dismissal. A shot of his Amity Man of the Year award sitting in the shadows is particularly telling of Brody’s inner struggles.

The wider aftermath of the 1975 attacks is touched on, although not to the extent that Peter Benchley’s novel or earlier script drafts did, and given the abrupt ending of Jaws, it helps to fill in the gaps. There is a big push to remarket Amity as the ideal family summer destination, with Peterson launching a new resort on the island; this of course sways the reactions of the town officials. After such a PR nightmare and several years of trying to cover the tracks, Vaughn and his colleagues are not about to jeopardize their rebrand by listening to the ramblings of an over-the-hill police chief. Considering the political undertones of the town dynamic, the question of what happens next for Brody is raised: there is still a new resort to peddle, so will his latest heroic efforts redeem him in the eyes of Amity, or will this prove to be the nail in the coffin for his career and his life as an islander? Will this improve his self-esteem or strengthen his relationship with his sons?

While critics were not exactly blown away by the long-awaited Jaws sequel, it delivered everything that audiences wanted. It developed the story of the Brody family and of Amity Island, and it offered lots of fun scares and sharky goodness. A strong cast, determined director and superb composer made it better than it really had any right to be. Of course, the very existence of the hilarious Jaws 3 and the truly depressing Jaws: The Revenge are owed to this surprisingly successful second chapter, but if nothing else, it stands out as one of the most entertaining and financially successful sequels in Hollywood history, and the only other Jaws movie that wasn’t total trash.

'The Meg 2' Adds Wu Jing as Li Bingbing Exits Jason Statham's Shark-Filled Sequel The first film featured Statham and a team of scientists fighting a Megalodon.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email

Luna Guthrie (6 Articles Published) Luna Guthrie is a writer, film geek and horror fan with a love of anything 1970s, especially in film - the grainier, the better! When not watching movies or reading and writing about them, Luna loves books, playing music, arts and crafts and playing with her pet rats. More From Luna Guthrie