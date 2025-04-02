There are tons of iconic movies celebrating their 50th anniversary this year. However, in the horror genre, there's none bigger than Jaws. Steven Spielberg’s classic 1975 monster epic still makes people scared to go into the water thanks to its continued pop culture legacy. In the last half century, the franchise has also gotten new physical media releases and an endless sea of merchandise. This has included Funko Pops, who have depicted some of the film’s most famous images as cute vinyl figures. Now, it's time to get out of the water again because Funko has just debuted their Jaws anniversary Pop collection.

There are three bite-worthy Pops in Funko's new 50th anniversary Jaws series. This includes two of our heroes, Matt Hooper and the weary sea captain Quint. Hooper is ready for action with his diving suit and a spear gun while Quint can be seen holding a shark skeleton’s jaw. That being said, you can't have any Jaws collection without the title monster and the last figure in this line is the infamous Great White Shark. This is a super 6-inch Pop packed to the teeth with detail. The shark is battle-damaged with blood on both his nose and around his mouth. This piece also has the sea reflecting off the shark's back, just like many of the shots from Jaws. These figures now join other fun celebratory merch like Jaws: The Official Coloring Book and NECA’s Ultimate seven-inch scale anniversary figures.

The Worst Mayor in Film History