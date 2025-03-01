This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Jaws is celebrating its massive 50th anniversary in 2025. The Steven Spielberg horror classic is widely known as the original blockbuster and helped change the film industry forever. With that has come an endless sea of merchandise. This has included everything from bite-worthy apparel collections to video games to action figures. There's sure to be a lot more this year as the summer weather draws near. To wet genre fans’ appetites, NECA has crashed landed onto shore with a killer new anniversary action figure and game collection.