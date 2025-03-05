Jaws is swimming beyond the waters for its 50th anniversary. The classic Steven Spielberg-directed shark thriller film, which was first introduced to audiences back in 1975, is getting a theatrical re-release hosted by TCM Classic Film Festival. According to BloodyDisgusting, the film's landmark event will kick off with an April screening followed by a nationwide theatrical re-release starting August 29 through September 4. Jaws, along with its succeeding installments (Jaws 2, Jaws 3-D, and Jaws: The Revenge), will be having its Peacock streaming debut beginning June 15.

In celebration of Jaws' 50th anniversary, Alamo Drafthouse Cinema will be hosting Jaws movie screenings during this year's Memorial Day weekend in May. It will also feature a special menu, Jaws-themed props, and limited-edition popcorn buckets and merchandise, according to the horror news outlet. On the other hand, Alamo Drafthouse Rolling Roadshow's Jaws on the Water special screening will occur on June 21 in Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts, followed by June and July screenings at Lake Travis in Austin, Texas.

In addition, the massive 50th-anniversary celebration will also extend beyond cinemas as Universal Pictures is cooking something up for those who want to experience Amity Island from the comfort of their homes with a 50th Anniversary digital and Blu-ray release this summer. The film will also receive an all-new NECA collection, set for release this May, as well as an expansive Jaws: The Exhibition at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, which will open to the public on September 14. Tickets are now available via the Academy Museum's official website.

‘Jaws’ Remains a Top-Tier Shark Horror Movie