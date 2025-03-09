2025 marks the 50th anniversary of Jaws. The Steven Spielberg-directed horror classic ushered in a new era for blockbuster filming while becoming a merchandise juggernaut. In the last few years alone, Jaws has received new apparel, Funko Pops, physical media editions and action figures. Now, you can add a coloring book to your shark-filled collection.

The Official Jaws Coloring Book from Scholastic features 90 pages of illustrations by artist Alvin Epps. The book will recreate iconic moments from the film and feature all the major characters that made Jaws a masterpiece. This includes the title creature. This joins NECA’s new action figures in Jaws’ anniversary collection. The horror monster mash will also be returning to theaters late this summer from August 29th to September 4th. For now, fans can be distracted from the horrors of the real world with this coloring book. You may even want to draw a bigger boat or a closing sign for the beach. The latter of which, Amity Island's mayor, was too greedy to do.

What's ‘Jaws’ About?