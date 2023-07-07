It’s been nearly 50 years since Jaws swam into theaters, and the film continues to make a splash in pop culture. Now fans of the original classic can soon add a piece of the movie to their collection as the official Funko Twitter account has revealed a brand-new look at their Chief Brody Pop! figure. The figure is now available for collectors to order on the official Funko website for $30.

The figure, packaged in a VHS cover-style box, features the film’s iconic character, which effectively captures actor Roy Scheider’s likeness. With a cigarette in his mouth, alongside a bucket of chum and a shovel, the figure re-creates the classic scene from the original film, in which the character states his iconic “you’re gonna need a bigger boat” line. With the scene serving as one of the franchise's most iconic moments, it only makes sense that the Pop! figure would utilize it when capturing the character.

The figure itself has been previously available, but what serves as a standout in Funko’s latest release is the VHS cover art of the film, part of Funko's VHS collection, accompanied as a background display piece. Featuring the iconic artwork by Roger Kastel, the newest set by Funko serves as a standout for any collection, which fans can keep an eye out for exclusively on the official Funko website. Whether additional figures related to the film will be released in the near future remains to be seen for now, but the latest release by Funko will run for a limited time only.

Image via Funko

Jaws Continues to Terrify Audiences

Directed by Steven Spielberg, Jaws debuted in theaters in the summer of 1975 and quickly became one of the most influential films of its era, becoming the highest-grossing film of its time and setting the stage for the modern blockbuster. The success of the film led to additional sequels, alongside a plethora of imitators, such as classic cheesy creature features like Piranha and Grizzly. Nearly 50 years later, Jaws still manages to rise above its counterparts as a classic film from the ‘70s, showcased by its theatrical 3D re-release last year, which managed to make a splash at the box office. For fans looking to dive further back into the franchise, Jaws 2 recently made its official return to 4K UHD on July 4, now accompanying the original film in the best quality possible. Now with a new collectible available from Funko, fans have another reason to revisit the classic creature feature this summer.

Funko’s Jaws Chief Brody Pop! is now available to pre-order.