If you’re a fan of Steven Spielberg’s Jaws, IMAX, and live in the Los Angeles area, you’re going to want to send me an email. That’s because on Tuesday, August 30th at 7pm, Collider is partnering with IMAX for a free early screening of Spielberg’s masterpiece before it’s released in IMAX theaters around the country.

While we usually have a Q&A with our events, for this one, we’re just showing the movie.

If you’d like to get free tickets to our special IMAX screening, you need to email thecollidermailbox@gmail.com with the subject line “I Want to See Jaws in IMAX.” In the body of the email, you need to include your name and if you’d like to bring a guest. We suspect a lot of people will be asking for tickets, so make sure you let us know, with a sentence or two, why you should be one of the winners. We'll contact the people that won tickets around August 26th or 27th.

As someone that has seen Jaws countless times, I really can’t wait to watch it in IMAX with everyone on the 30th. I’m already looking forward to experiencing the movie for the first time on an IMAX screen.

For more on the IMAX release, you can watch the IMAX trailer below. For more info on the Jaws IMAX release and how to get tickets, keep an eye on the IMAX website.