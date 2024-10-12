Through meticulous narrative pacing, photography, music, and sound design, a well-crafted jump scare can elevate a film from being merely competent to a truly memorable moviegoing experience. Cinema history is chock-full of such moments that have successfully capitalized on audiences' collective fears and anxiety, and some of the most effective are those with the power to continually deliver for decades across repeat viewings. Among the filmmaking maestros who excel in this particular arena is Steven Spielberg, who has delivered heart-stopping thrills since his earliest days behind the camera. Look no further than his second feature film, Jaws, as evidence of his mastery of not one but several jump scares that have stood the test of time.

The Best Jump Scare in 'Jaws' Isn't the One You Think

Jaws has no shortage of adrenalizing thrills, including an iconic moment that occurs at the start of the film's final act. Chumming the waters to attract the Great White Shark that's been terrorizing his community, Amity police chief Martin Brody (Roy Scheider) is scared stiff when the man-eating beast suddenly surfaces, revealing itself in clear view to him and viewers for the first time. As jolting as the reveal is, however, it doesn't pack quite as shocking of a punch as another scene in Steven Spielberg's classic.

Earlier in the film, Brody and ichthyologist Matt Hooper (Richard Dreyfuss) come across an abandoned boat belonging to Ben Gardner (Craig Kingsbury), a local fisherman, while shark-hunting late at night. Sensing something amiss, Hooper dons scuba gear to investigate and assures an anxious Brody, "Don't worry, Martin. Nothing's going to happen." Equipped with a flashlight and diving knife, he plunges into the murky water and discovers a shark tooth embedded in a hole in the boat's hull. As John Williams' Oscar-winning score creeps menacingly in the background, Hooper inches closer to the damaged hull and is suddenly confronted by Gardner's lifeless, one-eyed head as it emerges from the darkness. Accompanied by a shrieking sound effect — and Williams' music crescendoing from 0 to 100 in a nanosecond — the gruesome reveal delivers Jaws' most effective jump scare.

'Jaws's Ben Gardner Jump Scare Was Filmed in Editor Verna Fields' Swimming Pool

As it turns out, the scene's jarring impact was a late addition to the film's production, with Spielberg himself shelling out the funds to reshoot the moment in a decidedly creative fashion. While putting the final touches on Jaws, Steven Spielberg was feeling confident he may have a hit on his hands but realized he might be able to squeeze one more thrill out of it. Recalling a Dallas preview audience's reaction to the shocking appearance of Ben Gardner's head, he told Vanity Fair that "we didn’t get any reaction, and I was wondering how to improve on that moment." Universal Pictures, however, refused to give Spielberg the money to reshoot the scene. "They said, 'It’s fine, don’t fix something that’s not broken," Spielberg said. "The movie works. Don’t mess with it or you’ll improve it into a failure."

Ignoring his studio backers, Spielberg spent $3,000 of his own money to make the intended jump scare even scarier. A fake hull was built out of balsa wood and placed in editor Verna Fields' swimming pool, and using the same prop head, Spielberg "shot it coming through the hole about nine different ways." After testing various sound effects and music cues, the new footage was spliced into the cut of the next preview screening in Long Beach, California, and, according to Spielberg, "People came out of their seats even higher, and I was thrilled." He further theorized that the sequence's newfound impact was so significant that "the audience was on alert, constantly expecting another shocking moment, and their guard was up from there till the end." While reshooting the moment may have seemed indulgent on Spielberg's part at the time, his insistence to do so paid off, vindicating his creative instincts and treating audiences to one of cinema's most effective and enduring jump scares.

