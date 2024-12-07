Jaws, the original blockbuster that put us off the sea forever, is swimming off Netflix’s shores on December 31. So if you were hoping to kick off the new year with a trip to Amity Island, you’d better kick those feet because this cinematic great white is about to vanish into the deep blue. Cue the ominous music. The movie that made Steven Spielberg a household name is a cultural phenomenon, and it was America's first true summer "blockbuster", the movie that defined the meaning of a movie for which the line to see it stretched around the block.

At 97% on Rotten Tomatoes, Jaws has stood the test of time, thrilling audiences for nearly half a century. Whether it’s Roy Scheider’s Chief Brody, Richard Dreyfuss’ marine biologist Hooper, or Robert Shaw’s unforgettable Quint (that Indianapolis speech still haunts us), the characters are as iconic as the shark itself. Let’s also not forget John Williams’ legendary score that taught us tension can be built with just two notes.

For those who are somehow unaware or have lived inside a bomb shelter for half a century, Jaws is based on the novel by Peter Benchley and tells the story of Amity Island — a holiday town that ends up being terrorized by a 25-foot-long great white shark. This causes an unlikely team up between a small-town police chief who hates the sea, a geeky marine scientist, and a grizzled fisherman. The trio head out to sea to take out the shark once and for all, after it claims the lives of numerous residents and vacationers.

Is the 'Jaws' Novel Different From the Movie?

There are a number of distinct differences from the original novel, which Spielberg softened to make the movie more palatable for movie audiences. The novel focuses more on town politics, with Amity’s leaders prioritizing tourism (and therefore profit) over safety, and adds darker subplots, like Ellen Brody’s affair with Matt Hooper. Hooper pays the price for this, though, as he's eaten by the shark unlike in the movie, while Quint's death is a bit more understated as he drowns rather than being swallowed. And rather than being blown up, which looks cool, the shark dies from exhaustion. Spielberg got it right, we think.

Jaws leaves Netflix on December 31, so grab your popcorn, cue up the music, and before you set sail, remember — you're gonna need a bigger boat. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

Your changes have been saved Jaws When a killer shark unleashes chaos on a beach community off Cape Cod, it's up to a local sheriff, a marine biologist, and an old seafarer to hunt the beast down. Release Date June 20, 1975 Director Steven Spielberg Cast Roy Scheider , Robert Shaw , Richard Dreyfuss , Lorraine Gary , Murray Hamilton , Carl Gottlieb , Jeffrey Kramer Runtime 124 Minutes Writers Peter Benchley , Carl Gottlieb

Watch on Netflix