You're going to need some bigger LEGO bricks for a new set coming in the near future. During its most recent idea review of fan-submitted designs, the toy company selected two sets to transform into a real LEGO box set from the 36 creations they reviewed. One of them is a new Jaws-themed set that features not only the iconic shark but the Orca fishing boat which Chief Martin Brody (Roy Scheider), Matt Hooper (Richard Dreyfuss), and the shark hunter Quint (Robert Shaw) set out to hunt the massive great white.

Steven Spielberg's classic was released in 1975 and set the standard for the modern summer blockbuster, complete with a killer score by John Williams that sets the tone for one of horror's most iconic tales. Taking place in the beach town of Amity Island, the film sees Brody attempting to protect the residents and tourists by shutting down the beaches following the death of a young woman via a shark attack. The mayor refuses to give up the town's biggest source of revenue, but when more attacks take place, Brody, Hooper, and Quint offer to venture out into the sea to take on the massive beast in the Orca. The LEGO set captures the two most iconic pieces of imagery from the film - the boat and the beast.

The final build for the official set still needs to be finalized, but the original design gives a good idea of what to expect. Created by Jonny Campbell, the Jaws set sees the Orca recreated in stunning detail, from the wires leading up the ship to the tanks and the hook used in an attempt to catch the shark. Everything the three men used to combat their foe is on board making it ready to take on the deepest of waters and the fiercest of creatures Mother Nature has to offer. The shark's massive scale is also captured perfectly with the set as it's nearly the size of the Orca complete with some terrifying jaws to snap onto the back of the boat and munch on the trio. Rounding out the set are three mini figures depicting Brody, Hooper, and Quint.

Image via Lego

RELATED: How the Shark Dies in Each 'Jaws' Movie

LEGO Has Plenty More Exciting Film Sets in the Works Based on Fan Creations

For anyone who's not a fan of classic horror or simply hasn't seen Jaws, the shark movie isn't the only fan-designed set that's currently in the works. The review video also previewed nine other designs The Nightmare Before Christmas, Hocus Pocus, Dungeons & Dragons, and The Orient Express. Outside of fan creations, LEGO has been doling out some massive builds to attempt at home, including a 4,000-piece Batcave set based on the Caped Crusader's hideout in Batman Returns. One of Spielberg's other beloved IPs, Indiana Jones, also has three new sets releasing ahead of the explorer's return to theaters later this year in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.

Stay tuned here at Collider for more on future pop culture LEGO sets and specifically the new Jaws set. Check out the trailer for the film below.