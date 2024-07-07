The Big Picture Lego Jaws set to release on August 1, 2024, featuring 1,497 pieces.

The set includes the Orca boat, the great white shark, and three mini-figures of the main characters.

Jaws revolutionized the horror genre and remains a timeless classic.

When it comes to the horror genre, it's hard to find a nightmare as memorable as Jaws. The 1975 Steven Spielberg directed classic is celebrating its 50th anniversary next year. Ahead of the bite-worthy festivities, The Lego Group unveiled their latest Lego set based on the film last year. Now, the Jaws set has a sun-soaked late summer release date.

The official 1,497-piece set will be released on August 1, 2024. Designed by Johnny Campbell, the scene this set depicts is of The Orca, the main boat of the film, getting attacked by the massive great white shark in the iconic final act of Jaws. Fans will be making the boat itself, the title monster, and the watery diorama display base that connects the scene together. The set also comes with three mini-figures. These would be Chief Martin Brody (Roy Scheider), Matt Hooper (Richard Dreyfuss), and Quint (Robert Shaw). The set will swim to shore for $159.99 USD. This past week was the perfect time to reveal the date too, as the American 4th of July holiday is when Jaws takes place. The greedy mayor just couldn’t close the beach in fear of losing all his tourists.

What’s ‘Jaws’ About?

Close

Jaws takes the classic monster movie set up which was established by the early universal horror films and applied it to a giant blockbuster. The film follows the residents of Amityville Island after a string of shark killings start washing ashore. Chief Brody wants to close the beach down for public safety, but as mentioned before, there’s too much money to lose for the mayor to want to take such action. He wants to keep the beach open and have a normal tourist-filled 4th of July weekend. However, that only makes the situation more dire, causing Brody to take matters into his own hands to stop this monstrous great white shark once and for all.

Whether it's Spielberg's signature direction, the amazing acting or John Williams’ brilliant score that haunts the horror genre to this day, Jaws remains the ultimate genre blockbuster. It literally coined the summer word two years before moviegoers would travel to a galaxy far far away for the first time and a decade and half before Batman would commercially capitalize on that kind of film. Jaws would spawn three sequels from 1978 to 1987, but alongside an endless sea of merchandise, nothing could ever top the terrifying magic of that sharp masterpiece. It was the film that made people scared of going in the water and was one of the first horror stories of its kind that reminded us that the genre isn’t restricted to scaring us in the dark. Sometimes the most horrifying things happen in broad daylight.

Jaws is currently available to stream on Peacock. It also can be rented on all major VOD platforms. Before you watch the perfect summer monster movie, you can read Collider's review of Jaws here. The LEGO set can be previewed above.

Jaws Release Date June 20, 1975 Director Steven Spielberg Cast Roy Scheider , Robert Shaw , Richard Dreyfuss , Lorraine Gary , Murray Hamilton , Carl Gottlieb Runtime 124 minutes Main Genre Adventure Writers Peter Benchley , Carl Gottlieb , John Milius , Howard Sackler , Robert Shaw Tagline The terrifying motion picture from the terrifying No. 1 best seller. Expand

Watch on Peacock