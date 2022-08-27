There is arguably no bigger summer blockbuster than Steven Spielberg’s Jaws — the 1975 horror film literally coined the phrase. Over 45 years later, the power of Jaws is still as strong as ever and for the first time ever the film will be getting an IMAX re-release starting September 2. However, if you don’t have any shark merchandise to wear while you watch this classic on the big screen, then Gutter Garbs has you covered. The popular horror clothing company has just announced its terrifying new Jaws collection.

Fans can sink their teeth into three new shark-filled t-shirts. The first design is a version of the film’s classic poster which sees Bruce the shark aka “Jaws” emerging from the water on a white backdrop. The next design sees a stylish black and white image of Jaws terrorizing the surface. It’s very reminiscent of shots of the famous sea beast from the thrilling final act of the film. Also, in the background, is the ship that Roy Scheider, Robert Shaw, and Richard Dreyfuss used to eventually take down Jaws in an explosive fashion.

The final “attack and devour” artful design sees a hungry looking Jaws crashing through the “Restricted Area” and “No Swimming” signs from the film. Around him are nice details like the yellow barrels from the final act. Looming above Jaws is his first victim of the film. Their position on the shirt mirrors the first person shot from the beginning of the film. The latter two designs also have the tagline “The Terrifying Motion Picture From the Terrifying No. 1 Best Seller" written on them while all the shirts have the piercing red Jaws logo topping off this killer collection.

Jaws is still one of the scariest films ever made. From its rich and treacherous atmosphere to the iconic musical score from John Williams to the highly quotable screenplay, Jaws is a masterclass in genre filmmaking. Like all the best horror movies, it made you afraid of the real world — it made you scared to just go in the water. That’s what made Jaws so ahead of its time. Its brilliant groundwork is something that the horror genre is still exploring today in other amazing epics like Jordan Peele’s Nope. Not to mention the spectacular animatronics and practical effects are just as insanely impressive today as they were in the summer of 1975.

That’s why it’s so exciting that Jaws is being shown in IMAX for the first time. This is a film that needs to be seen on the biggest screen possible and, in the dry month of September, theaters are looking to Jaws once again to soak up the box office. The best part of this Gutter Garbs collection is that they’re ready to ship right now which means they will arrive in time for the film’s monstrous IMAX re-release.

These horrifically fun shirts capture the entertaining scares of Jaws and then some. You may need a bigger boat to contain this collection’s mighty bite, but you can buy your favorite Jaws shirts now on Gutter Garb’s website for $28 each. You can also buy your advanced tickets for Jaws now on IMAX's website before the re-release starts on September 2.