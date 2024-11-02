In the summer of 1975, blockbuster filmmaking was changed forever with the release of Steven Spielberg's Jaws. Based on Peter Benchley's novel of the same name, the film, in which a killer shark attacks the residents of the fictional Amity Island, was a massive hit, becoming the highest grossing movie of its time and leading to the creation of an entire franchise.

One of the defining traits of the original movie was its graphic depiction of its shark attacks. The shocking violence stuck with audiences, giving some viewers a fear of either the ocean, sharks, or both, partially contributing to its staying power within the zeitgeist. Like many other horror franchises, including Halloween and Friday the 13th, as Jaws saw more releases, it resorted to using violence as a primary selling point in the hopes of drawing in fans of the genre who wanted to see a thrilling shark movie. It's generally accepted that each Jaws film is worse than the one before it in terms of pure quality, but when it comes to violence, this isn't necessarily always the case. Here's how each entry of the Jaws franchise stacks up in terms of how much violence they contain.

4 'Jaws: The Revenge' (1987)

Directed by Joseph Sargent

Generally viewed as both the worst in the franchise and one of the worst shark movies of all time, Jaws: The Revenge, also the series' final entry, contains its weakest violence. The film focuses on Ellen Brody (Lorraine Gary), who goes to the Bahamas with her son, Michael (Lance Guest), after becoming convinced that a shark has a vendetta against her entire family when her youngest son, Sean (Mitchell Anderson), is killed in an attack.

The story is completely absurd, but it also spends a lot of time developing Ellen's new romantic connection with pilot Hoagie Newcombe (Michael Caine). There's little time for particularly memorable or chilling shark attacks during the film's runtime, and when the killer fish does show up, it hardly ever manages to sink its teeth into anyone. Overall, the film is a completely forgettable mess that fails to entertain with its violence, despite being a horror movie.

3 'Jaws 2' (1978)

Directed by Jeannot Szwarc

Jaws 2 is the franchise's best sequel, particularly because of the returning presence of Roy Scheider as police chief Martin Brody. In this film, Brody is forced to face off against a new killer shark who begins to patrol Amity's shores. At the same time, Brody is also given more depth, as he is clearly battling the trauma left behind from the events of the first film. Jaws 2 may not be an excellent piece of cinema, but it does have some interesting ideas for a sequel to a major blockbuster.

Unfortunately, that's about all it has going for it. Scattered throughout the film are a number of underwhelming shark attacks, many of them nearly bloodless, with the shark typically opting to plow into boats before gobbling down their occupants in the water without much fanfare. Its shark attacks are shot better than the other sequels, but its level of violence is lacking when compared to Jaws and Jaws 3-D.

Jaws 2 is available to stream on Netflix in the U.S.

2 'Jaws 3-D' (1983)

Directed by Joe Alves

Jaws 3-D, which was later completely struck from canon by The Revenge, was a conceptual breath of fresh air for the franchise, moving the aquatic action from Amity Island to a newly opened SeaWorld where an older Michael Brody (Dennis Quaid) just so happens to work. Unfortunately, 3-D almost completely squanders this concept with poor pacing, tacky dialogue and distractingly bad visuals due to both sloppy effects work and the film's original 3-D format.

The only redeeming quality of Jaws 3-D is its last thirty minutes, where it actually has some fun with itself. At this point, Michael and girlfriend Kay (Bess Armstrong) discover that there's a larger shark loose in the park and chaos breaks out. The massive great white attacks guests and employees alike as it pursues water skiers, demolishes docks, flips bumper boats and takes limbs in the series' most over-the-top attack sequence to date. As a film, Jaws 3-D is a complete mess, but this violent attack actually makes it memorable as a cheesy '80s horror film.

1 'Jaws' (1975)

Directed by Steven Spielberg

Spielberg's 1975 original stands as one of the director's best works to this day. Combining stellar performances from Scheider, Robert Shaw and Richard Dreyfuss with masterful direction that brilliantly utilizes the power of suggestion in order to avoid ruining the effect of its monstrous shark, Jaws is a nearly perfect film. It's also, surprisingly, the series' most violent release, in spite of later entries' attempts to cash in on the slasher trend of the late '70s and '80s.

From its opening scene where Chrissie Watkins (Susan Backlinie) is dragged beneath the waves by the unseen killer shark, Jaws establishes itself as a film with brutal and unforgiving violence. Each attack from that point forward is escalated with more blood, increasingly frantic direction and glimpses of the shark that are brief enough to still maintain an air of mystery around the creature. This is true until the film's final moments when, supported by a film full of vicious attacks, Spielberg allows the shark to be fully seen, culminating in the franchise's most violent moment when it chomps down on Quint (Shaw). Moments like this make Jaws stick out as a particularly effective example of filmmaking, while solidifying the original film as the franchise's most violent entry.