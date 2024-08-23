Shark Week may be more than one month in the rearview mirror, but shark fans just got an exciting update. The first three Jaws movies, Jaws, Jaws 2, and Jaws 3-D, will begin streaming on Netflix starting September 1. The first Jaws is largely regarded as the best the franchise has to offer, with acclaimed director Steven Spielberg coming on board to direct, with Roy Scheider, Robert Shaw, Richard Dreyfuss, and Lorraine Gary all starring in the film. The screenplay for the first film was written by Peter Benchley and Carl Gottlieb. As for Jaws 2, Benchley and Gottlieb returned to write the script along with Howard Sackler, but Jeannot Szwarc stepped into Spielberg's shoes to direct. Benchley and Gottlieb were joined by Richard Matheson, Guedron Trueblood, and Michael Kane as scribes for the threequel, which was helmed by Joe Alves.

The Jaws movies join a stacked lineup of projects that are set to premiere on Netflix this September. Netflix didn't get to be the biggest streaming service in the world by only churning out originals, but by also securing the rights to older projects for people to enjoy as well. 3:10 to Yuma is just one of the projects that will premiere on Netflix at the start of September, the western remake which stars Christian Bale and Russell Crowe. However, most projects can't stay on Netflix forever, as all the older Spider-Man movies starring Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield are set to exit the platform at the end of this month with no new streaming home in sight.

How Has the ‘Jaws’ Franchise Done at the Box Office?

There are four Jaws movies in the franchise, the three that are set to premiere on Netflix next month, and Jaws: The Revenge, which released in 1987. The first movie is the highest-earning in the franchise by a considerable margin, grossing roughly $260 million during its theatrical run, while the sequel failed to even reach $80 million. The third film experienced an even harsher drop-off, grossing only $45 million total, while the final installment continued the plummet, earning a measly $20 million. The third and fourth installments also premiered in twice as many theaters, yet grossed a fraction as much as the original.

Jaws stars Roy Scheider and Richard Dreyfuss and was written by Peter Benchley and directed by Steven Spielberg. Stay tuned to Collider for future streaming updates and watch the first three Jaws movies on Netflix starting September 1.